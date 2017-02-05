Young, Jacks top Coyotes

“We are all excited right now for the ‘W’ and excited to move forward and keep accomplishing the goals that we want to this year,” SDSU senior guard and Mitchell grad Kerri Young said about the win.

Clarissa Ober led the Jacks (18-5, 9-2 Summit League) with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Young finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in her final regular season game against the Coyotes.

The Jacks led for most of the contest and worked with a 10-point lead throughout the night. However, SDSU could not fully shake the Coyotes (19-5, 8-3).

USD’s Ciara Duffy hit a field goal to cut the deficit to 64-57 with two minutes left. The Jackrabbits closed out the game by making six free throws in the final minute to secure the win. Duffy’s field goal was USD’s last one of the game.

“I think defensively we really went up a whole other level,” Young said. “I think our defense really picked up this game and ever since last game, I think we were itching to play them.”

The Coyotes won the first meeting 65-62, after SDSU had a 37-26 lead at halftime. The Jacks led 37-28 at halftime on Saturday.

“I think when we came out the third quarter, we didn’t have the tone we wanted to at their place,” Young said. “That was something we talked about at halftime. ‘We have to keep this lead.’ ”

The Jacks didn’t let the halftime lead disappear this time. SDSU’s lead hovered around double digits for the remainder of the contest and it closed out the game late.

“They really gave us fits on both ends of the court,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “We were trying to find ways to build some continuity offensively. We just never really got that tonight, but to our kids credit. We continued to battle and we continued to hang in there and continued to compete.”

Duffy finished with 11 points for the Coyotes, while Abigail Fogg and Jaycee Bradley both tossed in 10 points.

Young gave SDSU a spark to start the contest. She scored nine points in the first quarter to spur an 18-14 lead. She had 12 at halftime as the Jacks held their nine-point advantage.

“Kerri’s first half was tremendous,” SDSU coach Aaron Johnston said. “She is such a good player. I don’t think people realize how good she is and how complete she is.”

Young finished with just two points in the second half, but grabbed four rebounds and dished out three of her team-high four assists in the final 20 minutes.

“She can post up,” Johnston added. “She can get to the basket. She is a great passer. She rebounds now. She will take off with it and go.”

Young is now 6-5 all-time against the Coyotes -- and if recent history is any guide -- the two foes will face each other again this season. The two mid-major powers have played in each of the last four Summit League tournaments, with SDSU winning last year’s title game.

“That’s just what it has come to be,” Young added about the SDSU-USD rivalry. “Everybody wants to be each other. Everybody just plays with a lot of aggressiveness. We take this game pretty seriously.”

Notes: Young needs two points to pass Ann Just for 25th on the all-time program scoring list. Young has 1,226 career points. . . . The Jackrabbits are No. 6 in the CollegeInsider Mid-Major poll, while the Coyotes are No. 4. . . . Saturday’s game was the 84th meeting between the two rivals. SDSU leads the all-time series 57-27.