Jacks down rival Coyotes

Clarissa Ober led the Jacks (18-5, 9-2 Summit League) with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Mitchell grad Kerri Young finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in her final regular season game against the Coyotes.

The Jacks led throughout most of the game and worked with a 10-point lead throughout the game. However, SDSU could not fully shake the Coyotes (19-5, 8-3).

USD’s Ciara Duffy hit a field goal to cut the deficit to 64-57 with two minutes left. The Jackrabbits closed out the game by making six free throws in the final minute to secure the win. Duffy’s field goal was USD’s last one of the game.

The Coyotes won the first meeting 65-62, after SDSU had a 37-26 lead at halftime. The Jacks led 37-28 at halftime on Saturday and didn’t let a halftime lead disappear this time.

SDSU’s lead hovered around double digits for the remainder of the contest and it closed out the game late.

Duffy finished with 11 points for the Coyotes, while Abigail Fogg and Jaycee Bradley both tossed in 10 points.

See Monday’s edition of The Daily Republic for a complete recap of the game.

South Dakota (19-5, 8-3): Bridget Arens 1-4 1-2 3, Abigail Fogg 4-8 0-0 10, Allison Arens 1-6 4-4 6, Jaycee Bradley 4-7 2-2 10, Ciara Duffy 3-6 5-6 11, Taylor Frederick 2-3 0-0 4, Megan Bonar 0-0 0-0 0, Madison McKeever 1-3 3-4 5, Kate Liveringhouse 4-10 1-2 9. Totals 20-47 16-20 58.

South Dakota State (18-5, 9-2): Ellie Thompson 5-7 3-4 14, Clarissa Ober 4-7 7-10 15, Alexis Alexander 2-6 3-6 7, Kerri Young 4-12 5-6 14, Madison Guebert 3-11 5-6 12, Ena Viso 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Palmer 1-5 0-0 3, Sydney Tracy 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 21-53 23-32 70.

USD14 28 40 58

SDSU18 37 50 70

3-point field goals: USD 2-10 (Arens 0-1, Fogg 2-3, Bradley 0-2, Duffy 0-1, Liveringhouse 0-3); SDSU 5-21 (Thompson 1-3, Alexander 0-1, Young 1-4, Guebert 1-7, Palmer 1-4, Tracy 1-2). Rebounds: USD 29 (Arens 6); SDSU 37 (Ober 12). Assists: USD 9 (B. Arens 4); SDSU 14 (Young 4). Blocked shots: USD 2 (Bonar 1, Liveringhouse 1); SDSU 3 (Thompson 1, Ober 1, Palmer 1). Steals: USD 7 (Arens 3); SDSU 6 (Ober 3). Turnovers: USD 17; SDSU 12. Total fouls: USD 26; SDSU 18. A: 3,434.