Hastings knocks off No. 1 Tiger women

DWU trailed by as much as 12 points in the first half on two separate occasions and was nine points down with six minutes left in the game, only to rally back to take a brief lead with three minutes to go in the contest.

The Tigers (11-2, 5-2 GPAC) led again 59-57 with 1:56 remaining in the game, thanks to a 3-pointer from Ashley Bray to put the Tigers ahead. The Broncos would tie the game with 1:14 remaining on a Shandra Farmer basket inside at 59. Following a Tiger turnover, Holly Hild put Hastings ahead with a rebound putback with 42 seconds left at 61-59.

DWU's attempt to tie or take the lead was thwarted by another turnover and Farmer made two free throws to put Hastings ahead by four, allowing the Broncos to hold off the Tigers late.

It was a day for the Tigers' bench to shine, as Sarah Carr had 18 points and six rebounds in the game, draining 8 of her 14 shots in the game. Amber Bray had 12 points and seven rebounds and her sister Ashley Bray had nine points for the Tigers, as the team's leading starting scorer. The Tigers had just seven of their 21 made field goals in the game from starters.

Hastings had three players in double figures, including Hild and Rachel Jelden each scoring 12 points and 11 points from Jordan Johnson.

DWU shot 23 percent in the first half before rallying to shoot nearly 54 percent in the second frame. Both teams finished at 38 percent for the contest and the Tigers were 14-of-18 at the free-throw stripe. Hastings finished the game 17-of-19 on free throws.

The Tigers held a 36-25 advantage in rebounding and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds. DWU committed 18 turnovers to Hastings' 11 for the game.

With Finals Week approaching, the Tigers will be away from game action until Saturday, when they host the College of St. Mary at the Corn Palace at 3:30 p.m.

Dakota Wesleyan (11-2, 5-2)

Kristin Sabers 0-3 0-0 0, Erica Herrold 1-4 5-6 8, Chesney Nagel 1-4 1-2 4, Amber Bray 5-7 1-1 12, Ashley Bray 3-7 2-2 9, Rylie Osthus 2-10 2-2 6, Sarah Carr 8-14 0-1 18, Kynedi Cheeseman 1-7 3-4 5. Totals 21-56 14-18 62

Hastings (12-2, 6-1)

Emma Grenfell 0-1 0-0 0, Shandra Farmer 2-8 2-2 7, MacKenzie Willicott 2-4 0-0 4, Taylor Menke 2-3 3-4 9, Holly Hild 3-9 6-7 12, Shanelle Farmer 2-6 0-0 4, Gabby Grasso 3-5 0-0 6, Jordan Johnson 4-8 0-0 11, Rachel Jelden 3-8 6-6 12, Harper Sheets 0-0 0-0 0, Kellie Schreibvogel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 17-19 65

DWU 6 20 40 62

H 14 25 44 65

Field goal percentage: DWU .375, H .382. 3-pt FG:DWU 6-20 (Sabers 0-1, Herrold 1-3, Nagel 1-2, Amber Bray 1-2, Ashley Bray 1-3, Osthus 0-3, Carr 2-3, Cheeseman 0-3), H 6-23 (Grenfell 0-1, Farmer 1-6, Willicott 0-1, Menke 2-3, Hild 0-3, Farmer 0-2, Johnson 3-6, Jelden 0-1). Rebounds: DWU 36 (Amber Bray 7), H 25 (Grasso 6, Schreibvogel 6). Fouls DWU 22, H 19. Fouled out: Osthus, Ashley Bray, Grasso. Technical: none. Assists: DWU 15 (Cheeseman 4), H 13 (Farmer 4). Steals: DWU 6 (Cheeseman 2), H 11 (Willicott 2, Menke 2, Farmer 2, Johnson 2). Blocked shots: DWU 0, H 3 (Johnson 2). Turnovers: DWU 18, H 11.