Genant making instant impact for Jacks

"It's been awesome," he told The Daily Republic this week. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity and it's been really fun. We're all one big family right here and we've got a lot of energy now as we're going into the playoffs."

Genant, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle, has played in each contest since the Cal Poly game on Sept. 17. That was a 38-31 loss for the Jackrabbits and from that point on, the Jackrabbits have won seven of the next eight games.

Part of SDSU's improvement has come on the offensive line. Last season, SDSU was 88th in the country in sacks allowed, giving up 2.5 sacks per game and this year, both of those figures have been cut in half, ranking 40th nationally and allowing 1.5 sacks per game. The rushing yards per game has bumped up more than 25 yards per contest to 167.4 and SDSU has the No. 1 offense in the Valley, racking up 481 yards per game, more than 70 yards better than a year ago.

For the second straight year, SDSU has protected the ball better than anyone else in the Valley, as well, with just nine giveaways for the season in 11 games.

All of that has led to SDSU (8-3) being the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Jacks await today's winner of the game between St. Francis (Pa.) and Villanova, with the victor coming to Brookings next Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest.

Genant, who called himself a Jackrabbit fan even before he committed to the school, said he's glad to see the team reach the goal of being a national seed and achieving a bye. SDSU will be making its fifth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs and sixth overall since 2009.

"I've been cheering for them and I know how long this has been a goal for this team," Genant said. "This has been a team goal of ours all season and it's been something else to be in that position where you're part of this success."

The highlight of the former Parkston Trojan's first year at SDSU came Oct. 15 when the Jacks defeated No. 1 ranked North Dakota State in Fargo, 19-17, bringing home the Dakota Marker for the first time since 2009. It's a point of pride for Genant and the Jacks.

"In that game, I had a decent amount of snaps," he said. "And that was the first time where it really felt like 'This is where I belong.'

"It was a game with a lot of emotion and when you're talking to people, it's sort of all anyone wants to talk about, beating them in their own building," he added, with a laugh.

Right tackle is a home for Genant and a bit different. He played left tackle for Parkston from the time he was a freshman through his junior season, which included a Class 11B championship in 2014. But the two-time all-state pick played all over Parkston's line as a senior, moving from guard to tackle and playing almost all of the offensive line positions.

"In that sense, right tackle hasn't been too much of an issue for me," he said.

Genant credited senior Nick Carr, with whom he shares the position, as being a key mentor for him and being a positive influence in his transition to Division I college football. He also was appreciative of offensive line coach Jason Eck, for preaching mental toughness and the school's head strength and conditioning coach Nate Moe.

"I've added a lot of muscle and I've gotten in college football-shape, as well," Genant said.

And Genant said SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier has been exactly what he preaches, someone that's like a father for much of the team.

"It's the dream situation," he said. "When they're recruiting, I think they want their coaches to be who they are when they coaching. And nobody has changed since I got here. I knew what I was getting and it's been nothing but a great time."