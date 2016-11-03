Already talented, Miller expands her game for Jacks

The standout guard will still be the primary ball-handler for the two-time defending Summit League champions but SDSU coach Aaron Johnston is looking to get the Mitchell native more offensive opportunities, which means she could be in the No. 2 or No. 3 spots on the court, playing off the ball at guard or in a small forward role.

Johnston said offseason work away from point guard is primarily because of Miller's diverse skills, in that she can play outside and post up smaller players inside, giving SDSU more offensive flexibility.

"She's a lot more versatile and can play without the ball on offense and defense," Johnston said recently. "We'll use her at a 2 or a 3 this year, whereas last year, she was just a point guard for us. Her willingness to do that will help us as a team and it will make it harder for opponents to prepare for her because there's so much more there for teams to think about."

Miller said she was on board when Johnston approached her about expanding her game.

"I'm looking forward to that a lot," she said. "Really, whatever the coaches want from me, I'll do. I've always been a point guard but playing the two and the three (positions), I haven't really done that. And we've talked about mixing it up, where I might take it down (the court) on a miss, or someone else might do that and I'll play off on the wing."

Miller said she sees advantages in playing on the wing, where the defenders might be longer but Miller said can drive to the basket or shoot the 3-pointer from there. She said it plays into the team's mindset of having versatile players, such as her and fellow Mitchell native Kerri Young, both of whom can post up against smaller players. She also said she's worked hard on her 3-point shot.

"We really like our lineup, being flexible," she said. "It's not one dimensional. Everyone can do everything and we have bigs that can pull the posts away from the basket and guards that can get inside."

The Jackrabbits will play their final exhibition game of the preseason today at Frost Arena in Brookings against Dakota Wesleyan University. The game will tip at 6 p.m. Miller said the early season practices have gone well, with the team handling the expectations of being favorites in the Summit League and perhaps a national March Cinderella after an NCAA Round of 32 loss by one point at Stanford last season.

"It was a real big motivation for us," she said. "It's been on our mind all offseason, through the preseason conditioning. We want to work hard here for the Summit League and everyone we play. We pushed ourselves to prepare for the season."

Miller had a banner year as a sophomore in 2015-16, where she averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 46 percent from the field. She led the conference in points per 40 minutes (22.4) and was tops in conference play in free-throw shooting (92.6 percent) and Miller needs just 20 points to reach 1,000 for her SDSU career. Johnston said Miller's pace has improved, meaning the entire team can follow her lead.

"I think her pace is ahead of where it was last year. I think that will help our whole team this year and we'll be able to play a little faster," he said.

Miller ran the Summit League's award gauntlet for the Jackrabbits a year ago, as an all-conference selection during the regular season, earning a selection to Summit League's all-tournament team and winning most valuable player honors during the three-day tournament that resulted in SDSU's return to the NCAA tournament.

She was not the conference's player of the year—that honor went to University of South Dakota standout Nicole Seekamp—but with Seekamp graduating, Miller was picked as the conference's preseason player of the year last month. She's the first Jackrabbit in team history to have that honor heading into a season.

"It's a great honor," she said. "It's not something that you really devote time into and think about but if you work hard and do as much as you can, those awards are going to take care of themselves. It's a new season and a new challenge and I'm looking forward to that."

All five of the Jackrabbits' starters—Miller, Young, Madison Guebert, Ellie Thompson and Clarissa Ober—were honored in someway by The Summit League in the preseason. Team honors continued to roll in as well, as the Jackrabbits are receiving votes in the coaches' Top 25 poll and have been ranked No. 1 in the women's mid-major top-25 poll. Johnston said the early season honors are part of understanding how to cope with success.

"All of our players understanding day to day what they have to do to be successful and just not putting too much on them," he said. "You want to find the right balance between high expectations and acceptance when things don't go the way they're supposed to. It's fun to see a player like Macy get that kind of recognition, along with Kerri and Ellie and Clarissa and Madi and see them receive those types of honors."