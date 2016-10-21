Bono, Kocers aiming high for SDSU wrestling this season

Wagner natives Alex and David Kocer are those wrestlers.

“They’re our leaders. They’re our veterans, that’s what we call the Kocer boys,” Bono said this week. “They’re doing a heck of a job mentoring the young guys and they’re the reason that for so many of our young guys, the winning culture that we have is all they know.”

Bono said All-American aspirations should be on the mat for both.

“They’re both NCAA qualifiers. Alex is a two-time NCAA qualifier, so I expect those guys to be on their A-games, we’ve been on those guys and they’re doing a heck of a job,” Bono said. “Great kids, great family but I’ve told them ‘We need results.’ I need both of those to be All-Americans and I think they’re going to do it.”

Now in the fifth year of Bono’s tenure as the team’s coach and the program’s second year in the Big 12 Conference, SDSU’s wrestling team is expecting to take yet another step forward this season. Five wrestlers, including Alex and David Kocer, made the NCAA championships last season.

“We’re not scared of anyone and we know what we’re capable of and that’s having All-Americans, that’s having national champions,” Bono said. “Everyone here believes in that.”

SDSU loses just two starters in 2016-17 from last year’s team. Senior Alex Kocer, the expected starter at 149 pounds, was 24-12 last year and is 66-33 for his career. Junior David Kocer was 30-13 a year ago at 174 pounds and is 56-33 in his career.

“They both wrestle so different but they both were here (in Brookings) all summer and Alex has been working on defending his legs and with David, he’s just gotten so much stronger and his takedowns have gotten so much better. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Bono said he appreciated the effort both Kocers have put toward mentoring the other members of the team, building the program’s reputation as winners.

“We expect to win and I think we have the mentality of that if there’s a score kept, we want to be winning,” Bono said. “That goes to their training and there’s no reason to lay down for a team just because of the name on the front of the singlet.”

Joining the Big 12 has helped the quality of the SDSU schedule greatly, as the Jacks will open with a dual against Iowa State in Brookings on Nov. 4. The Jacks also host Iowa on Dec. 2 and host Oklahoma on Feb. 3, while traveling to Minnesota Dec. 19 and at No. 1-ranked Oklahoma State Jan. 22. SDSU will also be a part of the South Dakota Showcase on Dec. 4 with Dakota Wesleyan, Augustana and Northern State at the Sanford Pentagon.