DWU, Northwestern square off in crucial GPAC game

The two teams, along with Morningside College, share the longest active winning streak in the GPAC.

“This is a really big game for that whoever wins keeps that momentum going and keeps that chance for a conference title alive,” Northwestern College coach Matt McCarty said. “Obviously, both teams have been playing really well lately.”

Both teams are 3-1 in GPAC play, while Morningside remains the only undefeated team in conference action at 4-0. Doane is 4-1 in league games.

“This is a critical game, just in the conference standings and in terms of two teams that are kind of fighting for their lives in terms of the conference race,” DWU coach Ross Cimpl said.

The two squads not only share a three-game winning streak, but both also feature high-powered offenses led by dynamic quarterbacks. DWU is second in the GPAC in total offense, while Northwestern ranks third in the same category.

DWU is powered by quarterback Dillon Turner, who leads NAIA in total offense with 2,718 yards and is seventh in total passing with 2,007. The junior has carried the ball for 711 yards on 100 carries for seven touchdowns and he has thrown for 22 touchdowns.

Northwestern College’s offensive attack is engineered by Jonathan Kodama, who leads the GPAC and ranks fifth in the NAIA with 306 yards per game. The senior has passed for 1,833 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“He is an athletic kid,” DWU defensive back Matt Jensen said. “He likes to make plays. We will have to be disciplined and play our game to be successful. We have to be really disciplined and know what we are doing.”

Turner and Kodama rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the conference in total offense. The two quarterbacks can both hurt defenses in the passing game, but Kodama is more of a pocket passer and will rely on his playmakers to make plays down the field.

“I think he throws a really nice ball,” Cimpl said. “He puts his receiver in a position to go get it and they keep him upright. He doesn’t get sacked very often. He can stand in the pocket.”

Turner’s ability to extends plays in the running game is what has McCarty and the Red Raiders concerned.

“Turner is outstanding with his feet,” McCarty said. “He can run the football. Jonathan is not going to run the football for us, but with Dillon, you have to account for him in the run game. Every single play you have got to account for him.”

DWU will have to account for Northwestern College’s stout defensive front, which is anchored by linemen Sam Van Ginkel and Josh Treybal. Treybal has 4.5 sacks and Van Ginkel, an All-American, has four sacks.

“Our defensive line really sets the tempo for us,” McCarty said. “Sam Van Ginkel and Josh Treybal are two of the best players in our league defensively and they do an outstanding job for us. We really rely heavily on those guys just making sure our defense is playing well.”

It will be a good test for the DWU offensive line, which Cimpl said was critical in the Tigers’ first-half offensive explosion last week against Concordia University. DWU will rely on that same offensive line to neutralize the pass rushing attack of the Red Raiders.

“In order for us to be successful, we have to be able to contain those guys,” Cimpl said. “I don’t know if you can completely take them out of the game plan by your blocking scheme because those guys are just really talented. So for us, it is limiting what they can do and the big plays they are capable of making.”

Northwestern College (3-3) at No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan (5-2)When/Where: 1 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.Last meeting: DWU defeated Northwestern 27-17 last season in Orange City, Iowa.Coaches: DWU's Ross Cimpl, fifth year; Northwestern’s Matt McCarty, first year, 11 years as defensive coordinator. Forecast: 69 degrees with winds at southeast from 10-to-20 mph.Notes: Today’s game will be the 17th meeting between the two teams. Northwestern leads the all-time series 13-3 and is 4-1 in the last five years. . . . Cimpl has a career record of 35-15, putting him third on the DWU all-time wins list. Cimpl is three wins behind DWU great Bud Dougherty. . . . The Red Raiders are coming off a 64-16 win over Dordt. Northwestern exploded for 676 yards of total offense and broke the previous school record of 649 set in 2012. The Red Raiders have gained over 600 yards of total offense in back-to-back games. . . . DWU wide receiver Dustin Livingston has 39 catches for 697 yards and eight touchdowns. He has tallied 15 catches for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the last two games.Dakota Wesleyan University Projected Starters(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)OffenseQB: Dillon Turner, jr., 6-1, 220, Salem, Ark.RB: Jonny Withrow, so., 5-11, 175, Kimball, Neb.WR: Kodi Larson, sr., 6-0, 195, TyndallWR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, IreneFB: Payne Ahrens, so., 6-4, 225, Gretna, Neb.TE: Tyler Fortuna, jr., 6-5, 235, Gillette, Wyo.LT: Trevor Wietzema, so., 6-3, 285, Worthington, Minn.LG: Zach Duin, so., 6-1, 260, MinneapolisC: Levi Rozeboom, so., 6-2, 265, Inwood, Iowa.RG: Damon Macleary, jr., 6-1, 260, Cheyenne, Wyo.RT: Cody Cook, so., 6-3, 260, Harrisburg.DefenseDL: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, GarretsonDL: Cohl Ratermann, sr., 6-5, 315, ColomeDL: Zack Clement, so., 6-4, 230, Hartwick, IowaLB: Nathan Dahl, sr., 5-11, 205, Shelby, Neb.LB: Austin VanPoole, jr., 5-10, 215, Yuba City, Calif.LB: Adam Bormann, sr., 6-0, 230, StickneyLB: Dillon Rork, so., 6-3, 210, Grand Island, Neb.CB: Cody Bonte, sr., 6-1, 190, Garretson.S: Trey DeCroock, so., 6-2, 190, Sioux FallsS: Charlie LaRoche, jr., 5-11, 200, Lower BruleCB: Matt Jensen, sr., 5-11, 170, Viborg.Special TeamsK: Chase Murphy, fr., 6-2, 180, Kearney, Neb.P: Sam Naasz, fr., 6-1, 210, WinnerH: Hayden Adams, jr., 6-2, 190, Villa Park, Ill.LS: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, GarretsonKR: Kodi Larson, sr., 6-0, 195, TyndallPR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, IreneNorthwestern College Projected Starters(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)OffenseQB: Jonathan Kodama, sr., 6-1, 201, Sacramento, Calif.RB: Jacob Kalogonis, fr., 5-9, 185, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.WR: Reggie Carter, fr., 5-11, 165, Bradenton, Fla.WR: T.J. Spykstra, jr., 5-11, 170, Aurora, Colo.WR: Levi Te Brink, jr., 6-2, 188, Le Mars, IowaTE: Levi Ettleman, sr., 6-4, 264, Logan, IowaLT: Taylor Kooi, jr., 6-3, 290, Hull, IowaLG: Tate Kellenberger, sr., 5-11, 295, Lester, IowaC: Levi Letsche, sr., 6-1, 314, Marcus, IowaRG: Cody Buskirk, sr., 6-4, 299, Bellflower, Calif.RT: Tyler Alger, jr., 6-4, 263, Spirit Lake, IowaDefenseDL: Jed Van’t Hof, so., 6-4, 232, Lester, IowaDL: Josh Treybal, sr., 6-3, 263, Hartley, IowaDL: Sam Van Ginkel, sr., 6-5, 245, Rock Valley, IowaLB: Joey Novotny, jr., 5-11, 222, Omaha, Neb.LB: Brad Gaudy, sr., 6-0, 224, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.LB: Tanner Machacek, fr., 6-0, 208, Sioux FallsCB: Stephan Sanford, jr., 5-10, 165, Pomona, Calif.S: Jerod Hansen, sr., 6-0, 170, Rock Valley, IowaS: Donavan Weldon, sr., 6-0, 215, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.S: Miguel Alvarado, sr., 5-7, 192, Hull, IowaCB: Blake Eichmann, jr., 6-1, 175, Rock Valley, IowaSpecial TeamsK: Julian Dittmann, sr., 6-1, 176, Bergsdorf, GermanyP: Conner Delfs, so., 5-11, 178, Le Mars, IowaPR: T.J. Spykstra, jr., 5-11, 170, Aurora, Colo.LS: Ryan Cougill, fr., 5-10, 188, Early, Iowa