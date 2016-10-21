The game is scheduled for 1 p.m., and admission is free.

The Division II Hardrockers, who were 10-16 a year ago, were picked to finish 13th in the 15-team Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference by the coaches this season. Dakota State, an NAIA men’s national tournament qualifier in four of the last five seasons, is the preseason favorite in the North Star Athletic Association. The Trojans (19-14 last year) are the two-time NSAA defending champions.