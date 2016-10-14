Tiger offense, Bulldog defense set to clash

They will face each other at 1 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

When the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) host the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) in the Great Plains Athletic Conference contest, it will pit one of the league's best offensive units against one of the best defensive squads.

"When we get a good defense in and we get to go against them, it is always good because we get to test our capabilities," Dakota Wesleyan quarterback Dillon Turner said.

The Tigers' high-powered offense, engineered by Turner, should be tested today. Concordia has the seventh best defense in NAIA and is allowing 285 yards per game.

"It is nice for us to be able to see that matchup and really get a test of what we are able to do," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said.

The Bulldogs also have the eighth best pass defense in the country and have seven interceptions.

"Their DBs and especially their corners are very, very talented," Cimpl said. "Just an athletic group that really can get the job done. They are going to press guys on the line of scrimmage and really make them earn every single yard that they get. That is a challenge for our guys."

While the Bulldogs have one of the best pass defenses in the nation, the Tigers feature one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

Turner is coming off 606 yards of total offense as the Tigers racked up 721 total yards in last Saturday's 42-37 come-from-behind win over Dordt College. Turner ran for 202 yards, passed for 404 yards and scored four total touchdowns.

The junior signal caller ranks No. 1 in the nation in total offensive yards per game (388.7).

"The quarterback, Turner, just keeps getting better and better and better," Concordia coach Vance Winter said. "He is making a ton of plays for them."

He's not the only one making plays for the Tigers, who are No. 5 in the nation in total offense with 543 yards per game. DWU wide receivers Dustin Livingston and Hayden Adams are both coming off 153-yard receiving games against the Defenders.

Livingston has caught 33 passes for 556 yards and six touchdowns, while running back Jonny Withrow has rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

"They just complement each other so well offensively and just do so many good things," Winter said. "They are just getting better and better week-by-week up front on their O-line, too. They are a really good offense."

Concordia is coming off a 56-0 win over Briar Cliff last Saturday. The Bulldogs' offense is powered by Bryce Collins, who has rushed for 3,000 career yards. Wide receiver Jared Garcia has 30 catches for 488 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Riley Wiltfong has passed for 738 yards and rushed for 143 yards. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Wiltfong has scored nine total touchdowns.

"Offensively, it is a physical type of football," Cimpl said about Concordia. "They are going to get their tight end and fullback involved in the game, but now you have got Joey Garcia and the (Trae) Owens kid on the outside, that are just ridiculously talented athletes and can catch the ball whenever it is thrown to them."

Today's contest will be the third straight road game against a top-25 opponent for Concordia. The Bulldogs lost at No. 3 Doane (27-7) and at No. 6 Morningside (55-13) on back-to-back weeks before last week's home win over Briar Cliff.

"We have been in a meat grinder, I'll tell you that," Winter said about the road schedule. "We definitely have got to be able to play well up there in Mitchell."

Today's game will be the first of a three-game home stint for the Tigers, who had played three of the previous four on the road.

"For us, that is a huge deal late in the season," Cimpl said about the home stretch. "Especially when you have opportunities to be at home and you are trying to make a run and play well at the end of the season. Being able to do that in front of the people that support you, that is something we are really excited about."

No. 24 Concordia University (4-2) at No. 16 Dakota Wesleyan (4-2)

When/Where: 1 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

Last meeting: DWU defeated Concordia 17-10 in Mitchell.

Coaches: DWU's Ross Cimpl, fifth year; Concordia's Vance Winter, eighth year.

Forecast: 73 degrees and sunny with winds from the northwest at 10-to-15 mph.

Notes: Today's game is the 17th meeting between DWU and Concordia. The series is tied 8-8. The Tigers have won five of the last six meetings. . . . Cimpl has a career record of 34-15, putting him third on the DWU all-time wins list. He is four wins away from tying former DWU coach Bud Dougherty for second on the all-time coaching list. . . . Turner's 602 total offensive yards last Saturday are the second most in an NAIA game this season. Hunter Brown, of Campbellsville (Kentucky), racked up 617 total offensive yards on Oct. 1. . . . Winter is a Miller native and Dakota State University graduate. . . . Concordia is receiving votes in the NAIA poll.

Dakota Wesleyan University Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Dillon Turner, jr., 6-1, 220, Salem, Ark.

RB: Jonny Withrow, so., 5-11, 175, Kimball, Neb.

WR: Kodi Larson, sr., 6-0, 195, Tyndall

WR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, Irene

FB: Payne Ahrens, so., 6-4, 225, Gretna, Neb.

TE: Tyler Fortuna, jr., 6-5, 235, Gillette, Wyo.

LT: Trevor Wietzema, so., 6-3, 285, Worthington, Minn.

LG: Ben Gannon, so., 6-0, 270, San Pablo, Calif.

C: Levi Rozeboom, so., 6-2, 265, Inwood, Iowa.

RG: Damon Macleary, jr., 6-1, 260, Cheyenne, Wyo.

RT: Cody Cook, so., 6-3, 260, Harrisburg.

Defense

DL: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

DL: Kelly Kidwiler, fr., 6-2, 230, Winner

DL: Zack Clement, so., 6-4, 230, Hartwick, Iowa

LB: Nathan Dahl, sr., 5-11, 205, Shelby, Neb.

LB: Austin VanPoole, jr., 5-10, 215, Yuba City, Calif.

LB: Adam Bormann, sr., 6-0, 230, Stickney

LB: Dillon Rork, so., 6-3, 210, Grand Island, Neb.

CB: Cody Bonte, sr., 6-1, 190, Garretson.

S: Trey DeCroock, so., 6-2, 190, Sioux Falls

S: Charlie LaRoche, jr., 5-11, 200, Lower Brule

CB: Matt Jensen, sr., 5-11, 170, Viborg.

Special Teams

K: Chase Murphy, fr., 6-2, 180, Kearney, Neb.

P: Sam Naasz, fr., 6-1, 210, Winner

H: Hayden Adams, jr., 6-2, 190, Villa Park, Ill.

LS: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

KR: Kodi Larson, sr., 6-0, 195, Tyndall

PR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, Irene

Concordia University Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

QB: Riley Wiltfong, so., 6-2, 190, Doniphan, Neb.

RB: Bryce Collins, sr., 5-9, 205, Boerne, Texas

FB: Erik Small, jr., 6-1, 250, Los Alamitos, Calif.

WR: Trae Owens, sr., 6-0, 185, San Jose, Calif.

WR: Jared Garcia, jr., 6-3, 205, Pearland, Texas

TE: Cam Christiansen, sr., 6-3, 225, Palmer, Alaska.

LT: Austin Taylor, jr., 6-2, 280, York, Neb.

LG: Trey Anderson, sr., 5-11, 265, Lincoln, Neb.

C: Austin Reese, jr., 6-2, 270, Melissa, Texas

RG: Mathew Romero, so., 6-1, 280, Centennial, Colo.

RT: Grady Koch, so., 6-4, 270, Doniphan, Neb.

Defense

DL: Trey Barnes, sr., 6-2, 260, Seward, Neb.

DL: Ron Jackson, jr., 5-10, 310, Houston, Texas

DL: Nolan Schroeder, sr., 6-4, 270, Davenport, Neb.

LB: Kordell Glause, so., 6-0, 210, Palmer, Neb.

LB: Matt Keener, sr., 5-10, 205, El Segundo, Calif.

LB: Michael Hedlund, jr., 6-1, 220, O'Neill, Neb.

LB: Patrick Skwara, sr., 6-0, 230, Boerne, Texas

CB: Tarence Roby, jr., 6-3, 200, Rockford, Ill.

S: Le'Dontrae Gooden, jr., 5-10, 190, Sacramento, Calif.

S: Cory Evans, sr., 6-2, 200, West Tampa, Fla.

CB: D'Mauria Martin, so., 5-11, 190, Converse, Texas

Special Teams

K: Jose Garcia, sr., 6-0, 190, Ogllala, Neb.

P: Trey Barnes, sr., 6-2, 260, Seward, Neb.

KR: Jordan Slough, jr., 5-10, 200, Doniphan, Neb.

PR: Jared Garcia, jr., 6-3, 205, Pearland, Texas