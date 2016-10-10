Turner named GPAC and NAIA Player of the Week

Dakota Wesleyan quarterback Dillon Turner (15) looks downfield against Doane University earlier this season. Turner was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan University quarterback Dillon Turner is the Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, as well as the NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week.

Turner, a junior from Salem, Arkansas, accounted for 606 total yards, including 204 rushing yards on 22 attempts and a touchdown in DWU’s 42-37 win over Dordt College on Saturday. Through the air, he completed 31-of-39 passes for 402 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Turner's 402 passing yards came just shy of Jon Bane's school record of 457 passing yards, which was set in 2012.

Turner ranks No. 1 nationally in total offensive yards per game (388.7), No. 2 in total offense (2,332), and No. 8 in both total rushing (672) and total passing (1,660). It is the first national player of the week honor for Turner.

Dakota Wesleyan, ranked No. 16, hosts No. 24 Concordia College at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joe Quintal Field.