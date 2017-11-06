Former Twins bullpen coach dies at 69

Stelmaszek worked under five Twins managers as bullpen coach, and won World Series rings as part of Tom Kelly’s staff in 1987 and 1991. He worked under Ron Gardenhire from 2002-14, during which time he also scheduled and ran spring training workouts.

His 32 years with the Twins is the longest of any coach in franchise history, and the third-longest in baseball history.

“The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened by the loss of Rick Stelmaszek,” the Twins said in a statement. “A true Twins legend, ‘Stelly’ was widely respected throughout baseball. He was a professional who dedicated his life to Twins baseball and instilled a winning culture into generations of Twins players.”

Stelmaszek left the Twins when Gardenhire was fired after the 2014 season. He returned this season to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day.

Stelmaszek was living on Chicago’s South Side, where he was born and raised. He played 60 major league games, and more than 1,000 in the minors, before becoming a Twins coach.

