Twins All-Star 3B Sano slated for shin surgery

The surgery, which will include Sano having a permanent titanium rod inserted into his left shin, is scheduled for Nov. 13 in New York. It will be performed by Drs. William Ricci and Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Sano is expected to have a six-to-eight week recovery period before returning to baseball activities.

The 24-year-old Sano's injury initially was diagnosed as a stress reaction that kept him away from the field as Minnesota made its dash toward a wild-card spot. He returned to the team for its final regular-season series, but wasn't put on the postseason roster for the Twins' 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

Sano was named an All-Star for the first time last season. He batted .264 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs in 114 games.