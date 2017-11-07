Fifth-seeded Hanson (24-2) will play the front-end of a Class B doubleheader at the Palace today, hosting 12th-seeded Faulkton Area (18-10) at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the Class B state tournament, something Hanson has done just twice previously in school history.

Just 15 miles from the team's home gym in Alexandria, Hanson coach Yolanda Price said her team is excited to play in the Sweet 16, facing a Trojans team that will pose a different challenge.

"They're a well-rounded team," Price said. "They're a team that likes to go their outside hitters, so we're going to want to do our best to defend that as well as we can."

That is contrary to what the Beavers will do, employing an offense that can use a number of players to attack the defense. Hanson has four players with at least 160 kills, led by Jada Campbell in the middle with 234 kills. Brooke Slaba has 213 kills, Brooke Weber has 210 kills and Allison Bahmuller has put down 168 kills for Hanson. Heather Kayser has 756 assists for Hanson, while Slaba has 358 digs, along with Weber with 350 and Tessa Zens has 324 digs.

"I feel like we run out of so many positions and we know that makes us harder to defend," Price said. "We can go to anyone on any given night and I think it's a lot harder to prepare for a team like us."

Hanson was eliminated in the region finals each of the last two seasons by Chester Area. Now the Beavers are looking to prove they belong in the state tournament.

"Part of it is that we've been this close already," Price said. "Why not us? The girls feel that way and we just need to play Hanson volleyball."

Burke/South Central vs. Arlington

Burke/South Central can make its state tournament dreams come true today.

The No. 8 seeded Cougars (27-5) play No. 9 Arlington (22-9) at 7:30 p.m. today at the Corn Palace in a Class B Sweet 16 state-qualifying match. If it wins, Burke/South Central would qualify for the state volleyball tournament for the first time as co-op. Bonesteel-Fairfax qualified in 1998, but Burke has never made a state volleyball tournament.

"We talked about that and how cool it would be to be the first team to make school history and make it to a state volleyball tournament," B/SC coach Billie Jo Indahl said. "This could be really cool for us."

The Cougars are no strangers to playing in state-qualifying matches, as they've lost in the region championship match the past three seasons. Burke/South Central lost to Arlington (28-26, 18-25, 20-25) earlier this season during a tournament in Arlington.

"I remember them being very, very scrappy and very disciplined on defense," Indahl said. "They are not a real big team; not a real tall team. So they really had to rely on their defense."

Indahl said using their height will be key today.

"We've got a lot more height than they do," Indahl said. "So we are going to have to take advantage of that as far as blocking at the net and really putting the ball down."

Taylee Indahl leads a balanced attack for the Cougars. She has put down a team-high 379 kills and has 271 digs. Lahna Matucha has racked up 257 kills and 330 digs. Tressa Bull has added 136 kills this season. Shawntel Sharpfish has 58 kills and Brecken Bartling has 57 kills. Bobbi Jo Wischmann has dished out 678 assists.

Kimball/White Lake vs. Herreid/Selby Area

Sarah Deffenbaugh has been doing her homework for the past five days. The Kimball/White Lake coach has been studying up on Herreid/Selby Area, which is her team's Sweet 16 opponent. The No. 10 WiLdKats (21-5) play the No. 7 Wolverines (28-2) at 7 p.m. today in Pierre.

The teams have not faced each other this season and have no common opponents. So Deffenbaugh has been trying to gather as much information about H/SA.

"We are going to matchup well, as far as height," Deffenbaugh said. "They are not a real tall team and actually I think we might have a height advantage over them. They have got some consistent hitters. They look pretty scrappy defensively and I think we need to stay aggressive."

Deffenbaugh said the WiLdKats will emphasis being consistent serving and hitting in the match.

"Defensively, we can stay in a lot of matches and so we just need to be consistent at the net and we need to be consistent at the serving line," she said. "If we get a big block or a big kill, we need to make sure the serve we are getting is getting over the net. We are pretty aggressive serving team. Hopefully, that can be an advantage for us."

K/WL has five hitters with over 150 kills on the season. Sara Kunnari had a team-high 207 kills and Grace Konechne is just behind with 198 kills. Sage Pulse (177 kills), Darby Deffenbaugh (170 kills) and Carly Beckmann (149 kills) also carry the team offensively.

Deffenbaugh also has a team-high 394 digs. Setter Heather Munsen engineers the offense and has 651 assists this season.

Bridgewater-Emery vs. Warner

Today's Class B Sweet 16 battle in Madison between Bridgewater-Emery and Warner will be a battle between an upstart underdog and a traditional power.

The 14th-seeded Huskies (16-11) are seeking their first state tournament trip in volleyball and none of the players on the team reached the regional round under the old format, so this is new ground for B-E. And on the flip side, third-seeded Warner (27-4) has played for a state championship six times in the last 10 years, with four state championships.

B-E coach Mary Ernster said her team is excited for the challenge but will have be ready to battle for every point today. Neither team had any common opponents during the regular season.

"They don't have a bad player," said Ernster of Warner. "They don't have a lot of weak spots. If we can play well on defense and serve-receive, we should be able to be compete with them."

The Huskies have been led by Sydney Hoffman on the attack, who has 215 kills and 99 total blocks, along with Haley Schulz (133 kills, 81 solo blocks) and Katelyn Kotas (111 kills). Schulz, a 5-foot-9 sophomore middle blocker, has been the Huskies' biggest surprise this year.

"She's played really well," Ernster said. "We didn't necessarily know what we were going to get out of her because she's younger but she's been an awesome surprise."

Joslyn Schrank has a team-best 33 aces for B-E and 471 digs, while Kotas has 470 digs, with Libby Bailey (289 digs) and Andrea Gorriz (284 digs) being counted on defensively, as well.

For the Monarchs, Peyton Ellingson (308 kills), Laurie Rogers (282 kills) and Ashley Fischbach (228 kills) are the big hitters. Morgan Rozell has 776 assists for Warner, which averages three service aces per set.

The match will take place at 6 p.m. at Madison High School, with Parker and Redfield/Doland to follow for a Class A berth at 7:30 p.m.