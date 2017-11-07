MCM, Winner each one win away from state tournament

Coming off a sweep over Wagner (25-12, 25-19 and 25-16) in a Region 5A semifinal on Thursday, MCM head coach Tami Bies said her team hopefully can carry a lot of positives from its win over the Red Raiders into the Sweet 16 match.

"We came out and hit the ball really well," Bies said. "It prepares us well because we know Groton has a really good middle hitter and so did Wagner. We'll be ready for a big hitter and big blocker again."

Bies said the Tigers are an efficient team led by senior Gia Gengerke, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter, who has a team-high 223 kills and 71 blocks.

"They'll dig up a lot of our balls and we'll have to be ready on the defensive side," Bies said. "We're going to have to minimize our errors. We have to make sure we stay on the offensive side and communication is a big thing for our team."

MCM is led by hitters Morgan Koepsell, McKenna Kranz and Aleah Ries, while Emily Bies is the team's setter and Harley Miles leads the defense.

Winner seeks Sweet 16 upset

Playing in its second straight Class A Sweet 16, the Winner Warriors are feeling confident about their chances making it back to state tournament for the first time since 2013. Despite earning the No. 14 seed, Winner head coach Jaime Keiser said her team knows it can reach state if the team plays its best against third-seeded Belle Fourche. The Warriors (21-9) and Broncs (29-3) will play at 8 p.m. today in Wall.

"They are a lot like us," Keiser said about Belle Fourche. "In a lot of ways, we are two very comparable teams. It's just going to be who is going to show up and make the fewest amount of errors."

Keiser said her team's mindset is strong after earning two convincing wins in the Region 7A tournament over St. Francis Indian and Little Wound. She added her team caught a break by drawing Belle Fourche in the Sweet 16, rather than No. 2-seed Dakota Valley or No. 4-seed Madison. The Panthers took out Winner last year in the Sweet 16.

"It's one point at a time," Keiser said. "We know we're going to make mistakes, but how we are going to respond? We have to move on to the next point."

Leading the Warriors this season has been hitters Morgan Hammerbeck and Abby Marts, while Alexis Richey leads the back line. Setters Gracie Littau and Addy Root have helped orchestrate the offense.