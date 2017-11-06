Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Turner named GPAC player of the week

    By Daily Republic Sports on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:34 p.m.
    Dakota Wesleyan's Dillon Turner (15) drops back to pass as Dawson Grotjohn (61) drops back to block during a game against Briar Cliff on Saturday at Joe Quintal Field. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    Dakota Wesleyan University quarterback Dillon Turner was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for the fourth time this season on Monday.

    In DWU's 62-52 win over Dordt on Saturday, Turner had 386 passing yards and three touchdowns and added 108 rushing yards and two more scores. The senior from Salem, Arkansas finished his career at DWU as the school's all-time passing leader with 10,704 yards and third all-time rusher with 3,215 yards.

    DWU ended its season at 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC.

    Explore related topics:sportsDWUDakota Wesleyan UniversityTigersfootballDillon Turnergpac
    Advertisement
    randomness