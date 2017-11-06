Turner named GPAC player of the week

In DWU's 62-52 win over Dordt on Saturday, Turner had 386 passing yards and three touchdowns and added 108 rushing yards and two more scores. The senior from Salem, Arkansas finished his career at DWU as the school's all-time passing leader with 10,704 yards and third all-time rusher with 3,215 yards.

DWU ended its season at 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC.