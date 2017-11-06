Three Kernels named All-ESD

Senior D.J. Krogman (linemen) was named to the All-ESD defensive team, while juniors Drew Kitchens (running back) and Carter Max (linemen) were named to the offensive all-conference team.

Krogman finished the season with 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception in 11 games for the Kernels.

Kitchens led Mitchell with 207 carries for 907 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding four catches for 49 yards.

Max helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 21.5 points per game as well as 215 rushing yards and 69 passing yards per game.

Mitchell finished the season 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the ESD.

The complete All-ESD is listed below.

All-Eastern South Dakota Conference football team

Offense

Quarterback: Peyton Zabel, sr., Pierre; Teigen Heckel, jr., Rapid City Stevens

Backs/Receivers: Preston Barr, sr., Aberdeen Central; Mason Flakus, sr., Aberdeen Central; Braiden Petersen, sr., Brandon Valley; Cole Siegfried, jr., Brandon Valley; Parker Beers, jr., Brookings; Jack Anderson, sr., Harrisburg; Drew Kitchens, jr., Mitchell; Jack Maher, jr., Pierre; Cody BeVier, sr., Rapid City Stevens, Rex Ryken, jr., Yankton.

Linemen: Collin Stoebner, sr., Aberdeen Central; Jack Harvison, jr., Brandon Valley; Max Howard, sr., Brandon Valley; Blake Larson, sr., Brandon Valley; Tanner Kippes, sr., Harrisburg; Gabe Rieger, jr., Huron; Carter Max, jr., Mitchell; Mike Lyons, sr., Pierre; Easton Swartz, sr., Pierre; Dane Stahl, sr., Watertown; Reese Anderson, sr., Yankton

Defense

Linemen: Caleb Jones, sr., Aberdeen Central; Cade Terveer, sr., Brandon Valley; Dillon Jensen, sr., Brookings; Sam Loos, sr., Harrisburg; Zack Siemonsma, sr., Huron; D.J. Krogman, sr., Mitchell; Hudson Rohrbach, sr., Pierre; Kolby Kost, sr., Rapid City Central; Michael Hubbard, sr., Rapid City Stevens.

Linebacker: Andrew Hanson, jr., Brandon Valley; Logan Warzecha, sr., Harrisburg; Mike Lusk, sr., Pierre; Brian Preterit, sr., Rapid City Stevens; Max Sonne, sr., Watertown

Defensive backs: Jackson Rohlfs, jr., Aberdeen Central; Jesse Steffel, so., defensive back; Mason VanWesten, sr., Brandon Valley; Cole Teigen, jr., Harrisburg; Chipper Shillingstad, jr., Huron; Matt Maxfield, sr., Pierre; Jamin Wurtz, sr., Rapid City Stevens; Parker Johnston, sr., Watertown; Cameron Krejci, sr., Yankton.

Special Teams

Kicker/Punter: Trevor Saylor, sr., Aberdeen Central; Casey Williams, sr., Pierre; Michael Drotzmann, jr., Yankton.