Twins hire new bench coach

Shelton, 47, spent last season as quality control coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. He was the Indians' hitting coach from 2005-09 and spent another seven seasons in that job with the Rays (2010-16).

"(He's) had a number of experiences that will prepare him well for this role," Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said. "Most importantly, he's a great fit for our culture and to help (manager) Paul (Molitor) in that key role."

After more than a decade as a hitting coach, Shelton said he transitioned to become the Blue Jays' first quality control coach because he wanted to be more involved with in-game management. He figured it would be the first step in eventually landing a gig as a bench coach.

"The bench coach role was the role I was looking to transition into at some point," Shelton said.

In Toronto last season, Shelton was in the dugout and helped position the team's defense. With the Twins, he'll work as Molitor's right-hand man for in-game planning and adjustments.

"The bench coach is probably the guy that I use the most on a day to day basis in terms of how are we going to schedule our work days and our conversations regarding preparations for our series," Molitor said. "We'll collaborate and get input from our analytics people. We have to incorporate that into our strategy each and every day. He's going to be part of our culture and part of our leadership and he's going to be definitely a part of our in-game moves and how we go about using our personnel."

The position came open last week when Joe Vavra left last week to join former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire's new staff in Detroit.

Shelton was a minor league catcher in the New York Yankees system before becoming a coach. He began his coaching career in the Yankees organization in 1997 and held various coaching positions in the Yankees minor league system including manager of the GCL Yankees (2000-01) and Short-A Staten Island (2002). He also was hitting coach for the 2011 MLB All-Star team that played five games against the Chinese Taipei National Team in Taiwan.

While Shelton's background is in hitting, he would take over in-game management if Molitor were ejected from a game. That would include handling the team's pitching staff, something he said he would welcome.

"It's something you're constantly learning," Shelton said. "It's definitely something I will continue in my development. I've been fortunate in that with the pitching coaches I've been around, not only have they been very good pitching coaches ... but they were also my closest friends on the staff, and I've picked their brain."

BRIEFLY

The Twins lost left-hander Nik Turley when he was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Turley, 28, was 0-2 with an 11.02 earned-run average in three starts last season, his only year in the Twins organization after being drafted by the Yankees in the 2008 draft. ... The Twins hired Tanner Swanson to be their minor league catching coordinator. He was an assistant coach at Santa Clara University last season.