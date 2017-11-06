See: Seattle Seahawks kicker, and former Minnesota Vikings kicker, Blair Walsh.

Walsh failed to convert three field goal attempts on Sunday, Nov. 5, against the Washington Redskins. The Redskins went on to beat the Seahawks in Seattle by a final score of 17-14.

But beyond the obvious result of Walsh missing three field goals was how he missed them.

Vikings fans remember all-to-well the missed kick by Walsh against the Seahawks in the first round of the 2015 playoffs that would have given the Vikings the lead late in the game, and likely, the win.

It was a 27-yard field goal from the left hash mark. Walsh pulled it to the left, eventually costing the Vikings a potential playoff victory. Ever since, the game has been referred to by Vikings fans as the "wide left" game, referring to the direction of the missed kick by Walsh.

Walsh missed all three of his field goals wide left on Sunday. And as expected, Seahawks fans took to Twitter to display their displeasure for their hometown kicker.