DWU basketball teams stay perfect in Sioux Falls

On Saturday, the No. 8 DWU women defeated Presentation College 89-57 and knocked off Dakota State 106-45 on Sunday. The No. 10 DWU men defeated PC 86-69 on Saturday and DSU 94-69 on Sunday. DWU men's coach Matt Wilber recorded his 100th career coaching victory on Sunday.

The DWU women bolted out to a 25-1 lead against DSU on Sunday and led 30-4 after the first quarter. The Tigers (3-0) maintained the defensive intensity and coasted to the win. The Tigers out-rebounded the Trojans 46-31, forced 36 turnovers and had 19 steals.

"That's the thing we are going to preach is our defense," DWU women's coach Jason Christensen said. "Because if the ball is not going through the hole, you have to be able to stop them other ways."

DWU had a balanced scoring attack with seven players in double figures. Jessica Mieras led the Tigers with 15 points, while Amber Bray and Makaela Karst both had 13 points. The Tigers had 27 assists.

"That's the neat thing about our kids is we don't care who the high-point person is," Christensen said. "We just want to win."

The Tigers play an exhibition game against NCAA Division II Northern State on Tuesday in Aberdeen.

The DWU men (4-0) also locked in defensively down the stretch. The Trojans cut the DWU lead to 69-63 with nine minutes left, but the Tigers closed the game on a 25-6 surge.

"I am pretty proud of our guys for responding and coming back and get a lot of stops and executing on offense," Wilber said.

DWU senior center Jason Spicer netted a career-high 31 points and finished 15-for-15 at the free throw line, which tied a school record for free-throw accuracy. Jay Drake also went 15-for-15 in 1998-99 season, while Brady Wiebe went 17-for-17 in 2010-11.

Spicer added eight rebounds and seven assists.

"He's just one of those guys we can play through," Wilber said. "Our guys like to play through him. We are going to continue to work on what that's going to look when he gets touches."

Nygel Drury added 21 points. Ty Hoglund had 18 points and Trae Vandeberg scored 12 points.

The Tigers play at the University of Jamestown on Wednesday in Jamestown, North Dakota. DWU just defeated Jamestown 95-80 and led by 52-33 at halftime.

Wilber expects a different game on Wednesday.

"I hope our guys have a very short memory for what was going on in our gym earlier," Wilber said. "Because we've got a very, very tough game ahead of us."

Sunday's Games

Women

Dakota Wesleyan 106, Dakota State 45

Dakota Wesleyan (3-0): Rylie Osthus 5-10 0-0 10, Ashley Bray 4-6 2-2 11, Kynedi Cheeseman 4-12 0-0 10, Chesney Nagel 0-0 0-0 0, Amber Bray 5-8 3-4 13, Sam Schuh 1-6 0-0 3, Kacey Bartscher 1-1 0-0 3, Madison Mathews 2-7 2-2 7, Makaela Karst 6-6 0-0 13, Rachel Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey Hale 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Carr 2-4 1-2 5, Mikaela Stofferhahn 4-10 2-2 10, Jessica Mieras 7-13 1-1 15, Meghan Travis 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 43-87 13-15 106.

Dakota State (1-3): Kennedy Wagner 4-10 3-4 13, Lindsey Vogl 0-2 0-0 0, Alison Scheetz 2-3 3-3 7, Shelby Vogel 1-7 1-2 3, Jamie Tebben 1-3 0-0 2, Cassie Jones 2-6 3-4 9, Raven Patton 1-5 2-2 4, Cassie Hand 0-1 0-0 0, Leah Marsh 0-0 2-2 2, Kelley Criddle 0-2 0-0 0, Britley Plautz 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 13-44 15-18 45.

DWU 30 55 82 106

DSU 4 19 27 45

3-point field goals: DWU 7-24 (Osthus 0-1, Ash. Bray 1-3, Cheeseman 2-7, Amb. Bray 0-1, Schuh 1-5, Bartscher 1-1, Mathews 1-5, Karst 1-1); DSU 4-15 (Wagner 2-5, Vogl 0-1, Vogel 0-3, Jones 2-5, Hand 0-1). Rebounds: DWU 46 (Nagel 10); DSU 31 (Patton 7). Assists: DWU 27 (Cheeseman 5); DSU 6 (Wagner 2). Blocked shots: DWU 1 (Amb. Bray 1); DSU 4 (Patton 2). Steals: DWU 19 (Osthus 6); DSU 4 (Patton 3). Turnovers: DWU 9; DSU 36. Total fouls: DWU 19; DSU 19. A: 750.

Men

Dakota Wesleyan 94, Dakota State 69

Dakota Wesleyan (4-0): Trae Vandeberg 3-8 6-6 12, Nygel Drury 5-6 8-8 21, Tyson Smiley 3-5 0-0 6, Ty Hoglund 6-14 5-5 18, Jason Spicer 8-15 15-15 31, Collin Kramer 0-2 0-0 0, Samuel McCloud 0-1 0-0 0, Kellen Barden 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-55 34-35 94.

Dakota State (3-2): Brendon Boomsma 1-10 0-0 3, Keeon Johnson 3-6 2-2 9, Kevin Daniels 7-18 2-4 17, Justin Folkers 6-7 1-1 13, Maurice Arrington 2-6 0-0 6, Brady Elder 2-4 0-0 4, Dalyn Bekkdahl 0-0 0-0 0, Josh McGreal 3-6 3-3 10, Falcon Albers 0-2 3-4 3, Bobby Farquah 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-62 11-14 69.

Halftime: DWU 52-44. 3-point field goals: DWU 4-20 (Vandeberg 0-3, Drury 3-4, Smiley 0-1, Hoglund 1-8, Kramer 0-2, Ahmadu 0-1, McCloud 0-1); DSU 6-21 (Boomsma 1-8, Johnson 1-2, Daniels 1-4, Arrington 2-5, McGreal 1-1, Albers 0-1). Rebounds: DWU 36 (Spicer 8); DSU 27 (Daniels 6). Assists: DWU 18 (Spicer 7); DSU 14 (Arrington 5). Steals: DWU 4 (Drury 2, Smiley 2); DSU 3 (Johnson 2). Blocked shots: DWU 3 (Vandeberg 1, Smiley 1, Spicer 1); DSU 2 (McGreal 2). Turnovers: DWU 7; DSU 10. Total fouls: DWU 15; DSU 24. A: 781.