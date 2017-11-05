Harvick nails down spot in final four with Texas 500 win

Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. to take the lead with nine laps remaining. Truex finished second and also clinched the opportunity to race for the championship in the season finale by virtue of points.

Denny Hamlin finished third, Matt Kenseth was fourth and Brad Keselowski got by teammate Joey Logano on the final lap to round out the top five.

Truex and Kenseth traded the lead back and forth on restarts early in the second half of the race. Truex claimed the lead on a restart with just under 90 laps remaining.

Hamlin retook the lead with a pit strategy of taking two tires during a caution with about 65 laps remaining, but when the yellow waved again on lap 283, Truex reclaimed the lead on the restart that followed.

Harvick and Kyle Larson were winners in the two 85-lap stages that made up the first 170 laps of the 334-lap race.

Hamlin started on the pole and led the first 41 laps. Larson also led before and after a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Harvick then took the lead on lap 70 and drove on to the opening-stage win.

Hamlin and Harvick both led laps in the early laps of the second stage before Larson retook the lead on a restart that followed a lap-93 caution and dominated the second stage.

Larson struggled in the second half of the race. He made two pit stops because of a missing wheel spacer during the fifth caution of the race, despite having recently pitted during a green-flag cycle of stops.

Larson then made hard contact with the wall, bringing out the eighth caution of the race on lap 283. The race was red-flagged for cleanup.

Three playoff drivers found themselves off the lead lap early in the race.

Keselowski and Kyle Busch made contact on the first lap that sent them both to pit road and at least a lap down.

Busch, though, already had clinched his position in the Championship Four, courtesy of his win a week ago at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski got back on the lead lap early in the second stage. By lap 200, he was inside the top five, due in part to pit strategy.

Busch also eventually got back on the lead lap and was inside the top 10 by 100 laps to go. He wound up 19th at the finish, though.

Jimmy Johnson fell off the lead lap when he made an unscheduled pit stop for a vibration before lap 70. By the end of the second stage, he was three laps down. He finished 27th.

Busch and Johnson were the only two playoff drivers who finished outside the top 10.

NOTES: Erik Jones dominated and won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers claimed the top-three positions in the finishing order, with Ryan Blaney finishing second and Kyle Larson third. ... Carl Edwards won last year's AAA Texas 500. ... Jimmie Johnson won at Texas earlier this season. He's the career wins leader at Texas with seven victories. ... Kurt Busch's pole-winning lap in qualifying Friday set a record for the fastest qualifying lap at a 1.5-mile track. Five drivers surpassed 200 mph in qualifying. ... All playoff drivers except Chase Elliott qualified in the top 10. Elliott started 34th after his car was one of seven that failed to get through pre-qualifying inspection in time. ... Matt Kenseth revealed Saturday at Texas that he is stepping away from NASCAR competition in 2018. ... Paul Menard did not practice or qualify his car at Texas. Daniel Hemric subbed for Menard in practice and qualifying while Menard took a brief paternity leave after the birth of his second child. Menard started the race in the back because of the driver change.