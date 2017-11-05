College football roundup: Jacks retain Dakota Marker

Christion threw touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, who had 116 yards receiving on seven catches, and Jacob Brown. Jake Wieneke had two catches for 59 yards that moved him past Jerry Rice and into third place all-time in FCS receiving yards at 4,730.

Mikey Daniel's 5-yard run and Chase Vinatieri's second field goal of the game gave the Jackrabbits (7-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference) a 27-14 lead after three quarters. Easton Stick's 11-yard run, coming two plays after a Jackrabbits fumble, cut the lead to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter but Goedert's 19-yard TD grab capped a nearly seven-minute drive to give South Dakota State insurance with 7:06 left.

Stick threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. NDSU also lost two fumbles with the season-high five turnovers leading to 17 points. Despite the loss, the Bison (8-1, 5-1) remain atop the Missouri Valley Conference.

Northern Iowa 34, South Dakota 29

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Marcus Weymiller scored on an 8-yard run with 3:02 left and Keelon Brookins sealed the victory with a 29-yard pick-6 as Northern Iowa rallied for a 34-29 upset win over South Dakota on Saturday.

South Dakota turned it over on three straight fourth-quarter possessions — two of which the Panthers (5-4, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) turned into touchdowns.

South Dakota led 23-13 after Brett Samson's 11-yard TD run with 12:37 left in the third quarter. But Eli Dunne jump-started the comeback when he connected with Isaiah Weston for a 4-yard score to cut the Coyotes' lead to 23-20 with 3:56 left in the third.

Chris Streveler hooked up with Dakarai Allen from 4 yards out with 11 seconds remaining to cap the scoring for the Coyotes (7-2, 4-2).

Dunne passed for 228 yards and two TDs and Weymiller finished with 69 yards on 24 carries.

Streveler completed 34 of 51 passes for 401 yards and two scores, but he was also intercepted twice.

The Panthers are 3-1 in their last four games — all against top-ten teams.

Sioux Falls 19, Upper Iowa 7

FAYETTE, Iowa—No. 13 Sioux Falls topped Upper Iowa in a 19-7 college football victory in Fayette, Iowa, on Saturday. Jason Towns recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game and set a career-high with 201 all purpose yards. Linebacker Kyle Campiotti had a career-first interception TD return and the special teams unit came up with a series of big plays to lead the Cougars to their 17th straight road victory in NSIC play.

Augustana University 28, Concordia-St. Paul 13

SIOUX FALLS—Augustana University quarterback Kyle Saddler and receiver Jake Welsheimer paved the way for a 28-13 victory over Concordia-St. Paul Saturday in Sioux Falls. Saddler completed a career-high 24 passes on 40 attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Welsheimer hauled in eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Black Hills State University 35, Chadron State 14

SPEARFISH, S.D.—Black Hills State University fell to Chadron State 35-14 on Saturday in Spearfish. BHSU quarterback Ryan Hommel finished with 247 yards, one passing TD, one rushing TD, and three interceptions. Phydell Paris rushed for 108 yards, his sixth rushing game of over 100 yards this year.

Colorado Mesa 69, South Dakota School of Mines 7

RAPID CITY—No. 15 Colorado Mesa used a strong defensive effort in a 69-7 win over South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday in Rapid City. The Mavericks forced four interceptions, blocked two kicks and added a sack. Thomas Creese finished the day completing 26-of-54 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown for Mines.

Dakota State 34, Mayville State 6

MAYVILLE, N.D.—Dakota State exploded for 20 points in the first-half and cruised to a 34-6 North Star conference victory over Mayville State on Saturday in Mayville. Jacob Giles went 19-of-32 with 222 passing yards with five touchdown for Dakota State. Austin Opdahl had seven catches for 73 yards with two touchdowns for the Trojans.

Waldorf 44, Presentation College 33

FOREST CITY, Iowa—Waldorf topped Presentation College 44-33 in a college football game on Saturday in Forest City, Iowa. PC's Austin Eggl connected 30-of-48 attempts for 380 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in the loss. William Moffet caught 11 passes for 177 yards.