Feng posts 2-shot victory in Japan Classic

Feng finished with a 19-under 197 around the Minori Course at the Taiheiyo Club. The 28-year-old from China became the first LPGA golfer to defend a title in 2017.

"That was my goal, before I started the week, to defend my title," Feng said after her eighth career LPGA victory. "My caddie told me: 'This week, you're going to be first. Two weeks ago, you finished third. Last week, you finished second, so you know what comes after that—first.'

"I was like, 'OK, let's go for it.'"

Feng posted six birdies against two bogeys during her round, which followed 66 and 63 over the first two rounds. The victory was her second of 2017, the other coming in the LPGA Volvik Championship in May.

Suzuki, cheered on heartily while playing in her home country, had a similar round to Feng. She also recorded a 68 with six birdies and two bogeys in her eighth career LPGA tournament.

"Her ball striking is so good. She left herself so many birdie chances and I was freaked out," Feng said of Suzuki. "Before I started the round, I told myself to not look at the other scores and just go to 21-under par. I played very well."

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist finished third at 15-under after a 66. Nordqvist used a 4-iron from 192 yards to eagle the par-3, third hole and also had five birdies and one bogey during her round. The hole-in-one was her first of the year.

American Lizette Salas (68) finished fourth with a 203 total. Seven golfers were one shot further back in a tie for fifth—Australia's Sarah Jane Smith (66), Minjee Lee (67) and Lydia Ko (68), Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (66), South Korea's Mi Hyang Lee (66) and China's Mamiko Higa (67) and Ayaka Watanabe (69).

World No. 1 So Yeon Ryu of South Korea struggled to a 73 to finish in a tie for 33rd place at 7-under 209. She fired back-to-back 68s over the first two rounds.

Among other players far off the pace were American Lexi Thompson (69, 209 total), Canadian Brooke Henderson (70, tied for 42th at 210) and American Michelle Wie (70, tied for 46th at 211).