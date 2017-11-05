Class AA Sweet 16 volleyball pairings
SDHSAA Sweet 16 pairings
Thursday, Nov. 7
Class AA
(Eight winners of the Sweet 16 contests will not be re-seeded for the state tournament. Times to be determined)
No. 1 Harrisburg (19-1) vs. No. 16 Brookings (5-15), in Harrisburg
No. 2 Mitchell (19-4) vs. No. 15 Sturgis (9-16), in Mitchell
No. 3 Rapid City Stevens (27-6) vs. No. 14 Rapid City Central (9-19), at Rapid City Stevens
No. 4 Aberdeen Central (15-5) vs. No. 13 Yankton (6-14), in Aberdeen
No. 5 Watertown (13-7) vs. No. 12 Pierre (7-15), in Watertown
No. 6 Huron (13-10) vs. No. 11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (12-19), at Huron Arena
No. 7 Sioux Falls Washington (19-13) vs. No. 10 Sioux Falls Lincoln (12-15), at Sioux Falls Washington
No. 8 Sioux Falls O'Gorman (16-15) vs. No. 9 Spearfish (16-12), at SF O'Gorman