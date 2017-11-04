Kernels fall to Huron in 5

It was the second five-set match between the two Eastern South Dakota Conference rivals. Mitchell won the first five-setter in late September, but Huron returned the favor on Saturday.

"Huron played extremely well defensively and it was a good match," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "This was a good match between two (good) teams."

The Tigers won a seesaw third set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

"It could have went either way," Thill said. "It was good. We have not been in that situation."

The Kernels edged the Tigers by two in the fourth to force a fifth set. The Tigers broke away for a 7-6 lead with seven straight points to take control. After Mitchell scored three straight points, Huron knocked down a kill for the win.

Mitchell's Mackenzie Miller had a monster match with 25 kills and 14 digs. Chelsea Brewster added 15 kills and 18 digs.

Mitchell plays Sturgis on Thursday in a Sweet 16 qualifying match.

Check out Monday's edition of The Daily Republic and mitchellrepublic.com for a complete recap.