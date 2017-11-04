Tigers cap season with win over Dordt

Turner—the all-time leading passer in school history—threw for 386 yards and three touchdown passes. Adams—DWU's all-time leader in receiving yards—hauled in 14 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Saturday.

"I have thrown a lot of passes to him. He's caught a lot my passes," Turner said. "I can't say enough about Hayden and his work ethic and what he's done for me. Today, I told him that me and you are going to have a special day and that's we did. We had a day to remember."

Turner added 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (6-5, 4-4 GPAC). DWU running back Luke Loudenburg added 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Defenders (4-5, 2-5 GPAC).

The Tigers exploded for 612 yards in the season-finale win. DWU's defense gave up 697 yards, with Dordt quarterback Brock Lamle throwing for 415 yards and five touchdowns.

But DWU senior defensive back Charlie LaRoche also had a game to remember in his last game for the Tigers. LaRoche intercepted Dordt's Levi Jungling on a halfback pass to keep DWU ahead 55-45 with four minutes left.

"I actually saw (Jungling) pull it to throw before the guy even started his route," LaRoche said. "I saw it the whole way. It just depended on where he was going to throw it. I was going to go it wherever he put it."

Loudenburg turned the pick into a seven-yard touchdown to go ahead 62-45 with 2:20 left. After Dordt quickly scored on a Jungling from Lamle 17-yard touchdown reception, the Tigers recovered the onside kick.

DWU failed to convert a first down and ran a fake punt after Dordt burned its last two timeouts. The Defenders took over on downs and LaRoche sealed it with another interception in the end zone.

"The quarterback has been looking at (Jungling) the whole game," LaRoche said. "So I finally got an opportunity to play over him and help out (DWU cornerback) Tyrel (Haley). He left it up and it went and got it."

The interception capped off a seesaw battle, which featured four lead changes. Dordt surged ahead 38-34 on a Keithen Drury 98-yard touchdown with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers went back ahead 48-38 on a Turner-to-Adams six-yard touchdown reception and a Gaige Marshall one-yard touchdown run.

The touchdown reception was set up by a blocked field goal by Tyler Wagner. Marshall's touchdown happened after DWU's Mitch Johnson forced Lamle to fumble the ball.

"We had to have stops," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "We were losing the game at one point. So when we had to have stops, our guys stepped up and got those stops that we needed."

Turner finished his career as DWU's leader in passing yards (10,704) and touchdowns (115). He also finished with 3,215 rushing yards (third all-time) and 36 rushing touchdowns.

Adams finished as DWU's leader in career receiving yards (3,243) and had 43 touchdown receptions.

Turner, Adams and LaRoche were three of 19 seniors that helped DWU finish 30-14 in the last four seasons.

"It would be next to impossible to replace some of these guys," Cimpl said. "But it's what else they bring to the table as people, as leaders. That's the part that I don't think we'll really realize until we take a look at our team and those guys won't be here."