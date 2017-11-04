Tigers host Dordt in season finale

But a win today would give DWU's senior class a 30-14 record, while also ensuring the Tigers their eighth straight winning season.

"It's really a two-fold thing for me in the fact that our senior guys deserve a win," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "It doesn't mean we will get it. Obviously we have to earn it, but we want those guys to finish their career with that and then leading into what we have going forward."

DWU senior offensive lineman Levi Rozeboom echoed Cimpl's sentiments.

"It's kind of everything we are looking for is just end it on a high note and just finish strong is what we have been preaching to our guys and just enjoy it," Rozeboom said. "Not a lot of opportunities left for a good chunk of us."

DWU's final opportunity this season is against the Defenders (4-4, 2-4 GPAC), who are coming in with a two-game losing streak. But they own a 21-16 win over then-No. 12 Doane College from earlier in the season.

The Defenders feature the eighth-leading rusher in the nation in Keithen Drury, who averages 128.1 yards per game. Cimpl said Drury benefits from a big offensive line that gives him room to work.

"They tuck in behind their big offensive line and run it downhill," Cimpl said. "He's a big physical kid."

Dordt runs an option offense, with quarterback Brock Lamle running the offense. Lamle has thrown for 1,333 yards and 13 touchdowns. Dordt's top receiver is Levi Jungling (779 yards/7 touchdowns).

"They are very good at running the ball inside, which means you have to load the box up with an extra guy and now you are exposed on the perimeter to give up bigger plays where there's not as many guys," Cimpl said. "Schematically, I think they are one of the hardest teams that we've had to defend this year."

The Tiger offense is as well. DWU is No. 4 in total offense (555.6 yards per game). Tiger quarterback Dillon Turner ranks No. 2 in total offense with 383.2 yards per game.

Rozeboom said the Tigers will look to get back to rushing the ball this week, after running for just 120 yards last week in a 38-16 loss against Concordia.

"We just have to be more physical, just bringing the fight to them instead of waiting on it and just doing our jobs again," Rozeboom said.