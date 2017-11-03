Chargers defeat Cowboys in Class 9B semifinal

The game was tied at 20 at halftime and Colome head coach Ben Connot said the Chargers took over the second half and slowed the Cowboys down.

"They made some adjustments in the second half that really helped them and they made some big plays," Connot said. "We were able to control the line of scrimmage for most of the game. We were able to run the ball effectively and it opened up our passing game."

The score was 28-20 after the third quarter and Sully Buttes was able to add one more touchdown to make the final 36-20.

Sully Buttes (11-0) will play Colman-Egan in the state title game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Colome ended its season 9-2.

Connot said he was proud of the Cowboys' season.

"We had some high goals and overall, I'm happy about the season," Connot said. "It ended one game shorter than we wanted too, but I thought it was a great season."

For Colome, Chase Dufek had 11 carries for 116 yards as the Cowboys racked up 161 yards on the ground. Layton Thieman went 6-of-12 passing for 115 yards and returned a 85-yard kickoff for a touchdown. Kolton Salonen hauled in three catches for 61 yards.

Sully Buttes rushed for 200 yards on 33 carries. Morris Hofer rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries. Devan Kleven completed 11-for-22 and finished with 160 passing yards. Nick Wittler hauled in eight catches for 127 yards. Defensively, Cam Ogle and Coulton Lentz led a team effort.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Chase Dufek 65 run (run failed)

SB: Devan Kleven 70 run (Kleven pass to Jaxon Yackley)

C: Layton Thieman 85 kickoff return (run failed)

SB: Morris Hofer 3 run (run failed)

Second quarter

C: Jackson Kinzer 18 run (Kinzer run)

SB: Kleven 10 pass to Nick Wittler (pass failed)

Third quarter

SB: Kleven 29 pass to Wittler (Hofer run)

Fourth quarter

SB: Hofer 75 run (MacKenzie Weinheimer run)