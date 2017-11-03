Stukel, McCance lead Gregory back to 9AA title game

Gregory (11-0) will face Irene-Wakonda (10-1) in the championship game Thursday in Vermillion.

Quarterback Andy McCance led the team with 159 yards rushing and was 15-of-19 for 260 yards passing for five touchdowns.

The Gorillas opened the game with a 7-play, 68 yard drive capped with a 26-yard scoring pass from quarterback Andy McCance to Caleb Stukel for an 8-0 lead, a connection that would bre repeated throughout the night.

The Rustlers came right back with a quick scoring drive of their own—marching 66 yards on nine plays as Carter Canham hit pay dirt from 3-yards out to tie the score at 8.

But the contest wasn't tied for long. After taking the ball at its own 33, McCance raced around the left end 67 yards for a touchdown and Gregory held a 16-8 advantage. The Gorillas had a 30-point second quarter and the rout was on with a 46-8 lead at intermission.

It was a huge night for Stukel, a 5-foot-7 junior. He carried the ball twice for 101 yards and had 155 yards receiving with four touchdowns. He had a 76-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and ran for a 92-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

"I want to thank our line for everything and for Andy (McCance) for putting the ball on the spot," Stukel stated. "We just played hard and kept at it and keep it on them."

Gregory coach Brian Allmendinger said that Stukel has done this all year but doesn't really get noticed with the Gorillas' other big-play threats.

"He's kind of been doing it all year and he flies under the radar with Jayd (VanDerWerff) and Andy," Allmendinger said. "But he's a heck of an athlete and he has a great set of hands and is good in the open field."

McCance hit VanDerWerff twice for touchdown passes in the game and defensively, Gregory was led by JJ Beck with 13 tackles, Stukel with 12 tackles and Evan Juracek with 11 tackles

Karst Hunter, who had a 56-yard touchdown run late for the Rustlers (7-3), finished with 85 rushing yards on 12 carries and 76 passing yards. MHH had 244 yards in the contest but allowed Gregory 23 first downs and 295 rushing yards.

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Caleb Stukel 26 pass from Any McCance (Tyler Murray pass from McCance)

MHH: Carter Canham 3 run (Henry Mullaney pass from Karst Hunter)

G: McCance 67 run (Stukel pass from McCance)

Second quarter

G: Blake Boes 13 pass from McCance (Jayd VanDerWerff pass from McCance)

G: VanDerWerff 15 pass from McCance (Boes pass from McCance)

G: Stukel 76 pass from McCance (Stukel pass from McCance)

G: VanDerWerff 13 pass from McCance (pass fail)

Third quarter

G: Stukel 92 run (kick fail)

Fourth quarter

MHH: Hunter 56 run (run fail)

G: Stukel 9 run (McCance run)