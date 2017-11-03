Jaguars reach Class 9A state title game

"It's been really disappointing the last few years," Corsica-Stickney coach Jason Broughton said. "These kids have fought and battled and they have been in this game. They knew exactly what to expect and fought all night long."

Corsica-Stickney (11-0) plays Britton-Hecla (9-2) on Thursday in the Class 9A state championship at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

On Friday, the Jaguars held off scrappy Howard, which trailed 22-0 before rallying in the second half.

"Our kids have been through this game before," said Broughton, who won his 100th career game on Friday. "They knew the game was going to be close at times. We needed to refocus and do their jobs and finish the game."

Trailing 30-8 at halftime, the Tigers scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to make it 30-22 going into the fourth quarter.

"We didn't play very well right away," Howard coach Pat Ruml said. "I don't know what it was. We really played in the second half like we normally play."

But a turnover cost the Tigers. Howard forced a C-S punt and took over deep in its own territory. The Tigers fumbled the ball and Blake Moke later scored on a quarterback sneak with just under 8 minutes left.

"We had a couple key turnovers and gave them ball in the spots where it was easy to score," Ruml said. "They took advantage of it."

After forcing a turnover on downs, the Jaguars ran out the clock to secure the win.

"It's a great feeling," Moke said. "The last couple of years we've had good teams, but just came up short. It's a great feeling."

Moke rushed for 178 yards, passed for 122 yards and had five total touchdowns. Moke's 29-yard touchdown reception to Bryce Plamp made it 22-0 on a 4th and 29. Moke scrambled right, broke a couple tackles and heaved it up for Plamp in the end zone.

"I just seen Bryce down there in the end zone and I just threw it up," Moke said. "I trusted in him and he came down with it."

The Jaguars went into halftime with a 30-8 lead. The Tigers drove right down the field on the opening drive of the second half and Michael Hofer scored a 15-yard touchdown to make it 30-16. Howard's Gavin Ericksen-Reisdorfer busted a 88-yard touchdown run on its next possession to cut it to 30-22. But the Tigers could not get any closer.

The Jaguars had 393 total yards and 271 rushing yards. Cordel Menning added 61 rushing yards and a touchdown.

"I thought our kids blocked amazingly well tonight," Broughton said. "Probably the best we've blocked all year. You could tell we were focused and ready for this game."

Howard had 300 total yards, including 256 rushing yards. Ericksen-Reisdorfer had 102 rushing yards. The Tigers finish the season 9-2.

H 0 8 14 0—22

C-S 14 16 0 6—36

Scoring summary

First quarter

C-S: Blake Moke 11 run (Caysen Eide run)

C-S: Cordel Menning 2 run (run failed)

Second quarter

C-S: Bryce Plamp 24 pass from Moke (Moke run)

H: Mitch Kramer 14 run (Kramer run)

C-S: Moke 2 run (Eide run)

Third quarter

H: Michael Hofer 15 run (Hofer run)

H: Gavin Ericksen-Reisdorfer 88 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

C-S: Moke 1 run (pass failed)