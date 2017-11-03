Bringing 'big time' basketball to Mitchell

Hart said it would be a signature event for Mitchell, while also providing an economic boost to the city. Hart said other NAIA tourney sites — Sioux City, Iowa, and Branson, Missouri — have seen major financial benefits from hosting basketball tournaments. The Palace City could feel the same impact.

"This has an economic impact of about $16 million," Hart said. "That's the primary reason behind it, and I just know that the Corn Palace is a great venue for it and we have a basketball-minded community that's really going to support it."

The tournament had been held at the College of Ozarks in Branson since 2000. The host site is up for grabs because the school adopted a "No Pledge, No Play," policy, for which it would forfeit contests if opposing teams had players kneeling or disrespecting the national anthem. The College of the Ozarks requested the NAIA enact an association-wide policy requiring all players and coaches to stand during the anthem.

After the NAIA denied the policy, it opted to move the 32-team tournament away from the College of Ozarks on Oct. 27. DWU, the Corn Palace and the Mitchell Sports & Events Authority then put in a bid. The rights fee to host the week-long event is a minimum of $30,000.

"We will present a dollar figure, and that's not going to be public knowledge," Hart said. "Obviously, we know the minimum is $30,000. We are going to put something together that's over that."

Hart and Corn Palace Director Scott Schmidt have consulted with Great Plains Athletic Conference Commissioner Corey Westra about hosting the event. Westra also serves as the tournament director for the NAIA Division II women's basketball tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

Beyond the basketball aspect, Westra answered logistical questions about hotels and restaurants that go into hosting an event of such magnitude.

In addition to the $16 million impact, Sioux City draws approximately 35,000 people for the women's tournament, said Westra.

"I think certainly the support that you see for Dakota Wesleyan would transpose very well into looking at a national tournament," Westra said. "There's some things they would have to overcome, but there's some things that they are really setup well to do as well."

Westra has heard of other cities that have put in bids, but didn't disclose those sites. He doesn't know when a decision will be made, but Westra said the sooner the decision is made, the better.

"I am going to guess somewhere within a two-three week time frame, but I wouldn't have the exact hour glass on it from the NAIA," Westra said.

From a hotel standpoint, the NAIA requires 300 rooms. Mitchell Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katie Knutson said there's nearly 1,100 hotel rooms in Mitchell and that "300 would not be an issue at all."

"We are just really excited that they are going to put their neck out there and they think that as a community we can host this," Knutson said.

The NAIA states the seating capacity of the arena needs to be 3,500. The Corn Palace advertises 3,200, but Corn Palace Director Scott Schmidt said it can hold more.

"If you really squeeze people in on the bleachers and on the stage, you could squeeze 3,400 to 3,500," Schmidt said.

Schmidt has been in contact with NAIA representatives this week and "they said that 3,200 is more than welcoming. Because it's larger than what they had down in Branson."

The Corn Palace is scheduled to host a youth wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 10. But Schmidt said if Mitchell wins the NAIA bid, the wrestling tournament would be moved. The Corn Palace would not put in a bid to host a boys basketball Sweet 16 state-qualifying game on Tuesday, March 6. The NAIA would have an opening ceremony banquet that day at the Corn Palace.

The DWU men's basketball team would receive an automatic bid to the tournament. The Tigers have qualified for the tournament for the past three seasons. DWU coach Matt Wilber said Mitchell could duplicate what Branson did for the tournament.

"The community of Mitchell would just treat these teams and these kids like they are big time," Wilber said. "You would see the support in the arena and you would see the support in and around town."