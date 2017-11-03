Run-heavy teams to battle in Class 9A semifinal

The Jaguars (10-0) and the Tigers (9-1) will face each other at 7 p.m. today in the Class 9A semifinals in Corsica. The winner advances to the state title game against the Warner (8-2) vs. Britton-Hecla (9-1) winner on Nov. 11 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Corsica-Stickney and Howard have not met this season, but both share an ability to run the football. And with temperatures expected to be in the mid 30's and winds at 14 mph, the ground game is likely to play the biggest factor.

"Whoever can control the line of scrimmage is going to be able to run the ball a little bit and I think that's going to be key to the game," said Corsica-Stickney coach Jason Broughton, who added winning the turnover battle will also be important today.

The Jaguars ran for 268 yards in a 52-0 quarterfinal win over Timber Lake last week. Caysen Eide, Bryce Plamp and Cordel Menning power the rushing attack.

"You definitely have to stop that Menning kid," Howard coach Pat Ruml said. "He's a real big fullback for them and then Plamp and Eide, their running backs are pretty fast around the edge and their passing game is better than people think. (Corsica-Stickney quarterback Blake) Moke throws a good ball and they seem to be pretty polished."

The Tigers racked up 410 total yards and 383 rushing yards in a 34-0 quarterfinal win over Avon. Howard also has a three-headed rushing attack with Michael Hofer, Zach Pardy and Gavin Ericksen-Reisdorfer.

"They have a really, really good run game," Broughton said. "They put up a lot of points. Nobody has really even hardly slowed them down this year. It's going to be a real challenge for us."

Each side has scored in bunches this season, with Corsica-Stickney averaging 48.7 points per contest and Howard posting 45 points per game. While both teams will likely come out running, Ruml said teams will also prepare for the unknown.

"Sometimes when you get in the game like this, it's something different you haven't done all year that maybe could win the game for you," Ruml said. "I look for both teams probably to stop each other's maybe bread and butter stuff, but when it comes down to something different, it's who is going to execute that."

Execution aside, keeping emotions in check are also going to be important for the teams today. The Jaguars — playing in the state semifinals for a third straight year — are playing for the consolidated school's first state championship appearance. A win for Howard would mean a return trip to the DakotaDome for the first time since the Tigers' 2014 Class 9A state title.

"Keeping our guys calm for the most part and not doing things out of the ordinary for us, I think is big," Ruml said.