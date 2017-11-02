Area playoff volleyball roundup: Huskies rally past Flyers

Kerrigan Schultz had eight kills and six digs for the Huskies, while Katelyn Kotas added seven kills. Joslyn Schrank tallied 20 digs and four aces and Libby Bailey had 12 digs and four aces for B-E.

For Freeman, Emily Miller had 14 kills, four blocks and two aces, Ashley Glanzer added 14 kills, 16 digs and Hannah Eberts added seven kills, five digs and three blocks. Josie Fuhrmann recorded 48 assists, three kills, 11 digs and one ace and Jaimie Glanzer had 23 digs and three aces.

Bridgewater-Emery (16-11) will play Warner in the Sweet 16 on Tuesday. Freeman ends its season at 16-9.

Hanson 3, Ethan 0

MADISON — Hanson advanced to the Sweet 16 by sweeping Ethan 25-20, 25-15 and 25-21 in a Region 4B semifinal on Thursday in Madison.

Jada Campbell led the Beavers with 12 kills and two blocks, Brooke Slaba added nine kills, 14 digs and one ace and Allison Bahmuller recorded eight kills, two blocks and one ace. Heather Kayser tallied 14 digs and 28 assists for a double-double and Brooke Weber added six kills, 17 digs and one ace.

For the Rustlers, Jada Plastow had 11 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and one assist, while Maddie Miiller recorded 17 digs, Jessica Bartscher added 22 assists, 11 digs, one kill and one ace and Karly Gustafson finished with eight kills, six digs and two blocks.

Hanson (26-2) will play in the Sweet 16 on Tuesday against Faulkton Area. Ethan ends its season at 21-5.

Burke/South Central 3, Avon 1

BONESTEEL — After dropping the first set, Burke/South Central rallied past Avon 3-1 in a Region 6B semifinal volleyball match on Thursday in Bonesteel. Set scores were 26-28, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-22.

Taylee Indahl led the Cougars with 18 kills, while Lahna Matucha added 16 kills and 19 digs for a double-double. Bobbi Jo Wischmann had 31 assists, 20 digs and three aces and Sierra Swan finished with seven kills and four blocks.

For Avon, Kacee Zacharias led with 10 kills and four aces, Livi Jurrens added nine kills, Cheylee Nagel had eight kills, 17 digs and two blocks and Kacie Mudder finished with six kills, three blocks and one ace.

Burke/South Central (27-5) advances to the Sweet 16 to play Arlington, while Avon finishes at 15-11.

KWL 3, AC/DC 1

BONESTEEL — Kimball/White Lake picked up a four-set win Thursday night in the Region 6B semifinals, defeating Andes Central/Dakota Christian 25-18, 25-14, 17-25 and 26-24 to advance to the Round of 16 in Class B.

Darby Deffenbaugh had four aces, 11 kills and 33 digs for the WiLdKats, while Grace Konechne had 10 kills and four aces blocks. Sage Pulse added nine kills and Heather Munsen had 35 set assists.

For the Thunder, Beulah Black Cloud had 10 kills. Brianna Deurmier had three aces and 14 digs, while Taylor Gray had 15 assists.

Kimball/White Lake (21-5) will play Tuesday in the Sweet 16 round against Herreid/Selby Area. AC/DC finishes the year at 25-6.

Parker 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 0

PARKER — Parker advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 3-0 prep volleyball victory over Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Thursday in Parker. The Pheasants won the Region 5A semifinal match 25-22, 25-15 and 28-26.

Parker's Raelin Jurgens and Hannah Viet had 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Hannah Even dished out 25 assists and Karley Peters had eight digs.

For MVP, Katlyn Briggs and Destiney Haak had 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Haak had three blocks and Briggs had one block. Camie Walz had 28 digs and Reagan Klooz recorded 19 assists. Klooz also had 16 digs and Hailey Walz finished with 11 assists.

Parker (23-7) will play Redfield/Doland in a Sweet 16 match on Tuesday. MVP finishes its season 14-15.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, Wagner 0

MONTROSE — McKenna Kranz racked up 11 kills, 11 digs and two aces as McCook Central/Montrose powered past Wagner 3-0 in a Region 5A semifinal on Thursday in Montrose. Set scores were 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16.

Aleah Ries added 10 kills, 11 digs and one ace, Morgan Koepsell had eight kills and five blocks, Emily Bies recorded 19 assists and one ace and Harley Miles finished with 19 digs for the Fighting Cougars. For Wagner, Faith Tyler had seven kills, 17 digs and one ace, Sierra Juffer had 16 assists and Maesa Dvorak and Abby Brunsing each added five kills.

MCM (18-8) advances to the Sweet 16 and will face Groton Area on Tuesday. Wagner ends its season at 24-8.

Other area scores

Miller 3, Chamberlain 0 in Miller: Miller advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-8 sweep of Chamberlain in a Region 6A semifinal volleyball match on Thursday in Miller. Miller (24-4) will play Rapid City Christian in the Sweet 16 on Tuesday, while Chamberlain ends its season at 9-20.

Winner 3, Little Wound 0 in Pine Ridge: Winner defeated Little Wound 25-8, 25-13 and 25-12 in a Region 7A prep volleyball semifinal match on Thursday. Winner (21-9) plays Belle Fourche in the Sweet 16 on Tuesday, while Little Wound ends its season at 14-13.

Thursday's Statewide Scores

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17

Rapid City Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 29-27, 22-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Aberdeen Central, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 31-29

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 31-29

Watertown def. Yankton, 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-11

Region 1A

Finals

Groton Area def. Milbank, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-22

Redfield/Doland def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20

Region 2A

Finals

Madison def. Flandreau, 25-23, 25-7, 25-10

Sioux Valley def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

Region 3A

Finals

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12

Region 4A

Finals

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23

Region 5A

Finals

McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-15, 28-26

Region 6A

Finals

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-17, 25-8

Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15

Region 7A

Finals

Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

Winner def. Little Wound, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

Region 8A

Finals

Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 25-8, 25-23, 25-11

Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-20

Region 1B

Finals

Northwestern def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24

Warner def. Langford, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10

Region 2B

Finals

Faulkton def. Sully Buttes, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-12

Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-2

Region 3B

Finals

Arlington def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-10, 25-10, 25-23

Deubrook def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

Region 4B

Finals

Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13

Hanson def. Ethan, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Region 5B

Finals

Alcester-Hudson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 15-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-13, 15-13

Region 7B

Finals

Philip def. New Underwood, 31-33, 25-9, 25-11, 25-22

Region 8B

Finals

Timber Lake def. Harding County, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23