Mitchell, Harrisburg meet with state title game on the line

Come kickoff, expect a bruiser between Class 11AA rivals, meeting for the fourth time in two years, this time in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field.

Last year, Mitchell fell to Harrisburg 27-10 in the season opener only to get the better of the Tigers 41-6 in the state championship game. This year, the Kernels dropped a defensive battle 7-3 to the Tigers on Oct. 13. Following last year's blueprint, No. 2-seed Mitchell will look to avenge a previous loss and, once again, beat No. 3-seed Harrisburg when its counts the most.

"We didn't think we blocked really well and offensively, we seemed unable to get some momentum going," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said about the loss 21 days ago in Harrisburg. "From that experience, we've played with a lot more confidence. Offensively, we need to get to our assignments and play a lot more physical than we did."

Since that loss, Mitchell has bounced back convincingly with blowout wins over Spearfish (41-0 on Oct. 19) and Sturgis (41-12 on Oct. 26). VanOverschelde stressed the importance those two performances and added his team will benefit from playing at home.

"We can play better and we have to play better. Defense will keep us in the game and offense will have to win the game," VanOverschelde said. "We have confidence in our bread and butter, which is power football."

Mitchell's offense will need to put together one its strongest performances of the season. The Kernels (7-3) were held to a season-low 57 rushing yards against the Tigers three weeks ago. On the season, Mitchell is averaging 223.3 rushing yards per game with Drew Kitchens totaling 911 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, quarterback Kiel Nelson adds 537 yards and five touchdowns and Carson Max has 506 yards and six touchdowns.

Mitchell center Carter Max said the offense learned a lot from the first game against Harrisburg and the unit will be well-prepared.

"Our blocking at the second level needs to get better," Carter Max said. "We didn't get to those linebackers. If we do that, we'll be a lot better. We'll have bigger gains and more yards."

Max said the Kernels also know they can pass the ball effectively, when the offensive line gives Nelson protection. Nelson has completed 39 of 111 passes for 608 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He threw a season-high two interceptions against the Tigers and Harrisburg head coach Brandon White said his defensive line needs to control the line of scrimmage and force more Mitchell mistakes.

"It's going to come down to typical high school football stuff: who makes less turnovers and who capitalizes on some big plays," White said. "You can scheme all you want as coaches, but this one is going to come down to who wants it a little more."

Harrisburg, which beat Huron 27-8 in the first round of the playoffs, will have senior starting quarterback Hunter Headlee for the game. Headlee, a University of South Dakota recruit, returned from a broken collarbone last week and scored three touchdowns. He did not play against the Kernels on Oct. 13 and White said the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior quarterback changes the dynamic of his team's offense.

"The playbook opens up quite a bit with more passing plays," White said. "His ability to make plays when things break down, he's very football savvy. He can bust a big run here or there when things aren't going right."

White added Headlee's presence in the backfield also greatly benefits standout running back Jack Anderson, who was held to 52 yards rushing in the first meeting. VanOverschelde noted Headlee's return only motivates Mitchell's defense more. The Kernels have held opponents to an average of 14 points per game.

"The key to stopping any offense is to create penetration and create problems before the play gets started," VanOverschelde said. "It's going to be about managing field position and handling any breaks that you get. We'll need our leaders to step up and make plays."

No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (7-3) vs. No. 3 Harrisburg Tigers (6-4)

When/Where: 7 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field.

Last meeting: Harrisburg defeated Mitchell 7-3 on Oct. 13 in Harrisburg.

Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 11th year; Harrisburg's Brandon White, eighth year.

Forecast: 39 degrees and cloudy with a 25 percent chance of rain and a southeast wind at 14 mph.

Notes: The Kernels are playing in their third straight Class 11AA semifinal, beating Pierre 52-14 last year and falling to Pierre 41-26 in 2015. Mitchell is hosting Harrisburg for the first time since Aug. 27, 2016 when the Tigers won 27-10 in the season-opener for both teams. Mitchell went on to beat Harrisburg 41-6 in the Class 11AA state championship game. ... Mitchell beat Sturgis 41-12 in the first round last week, while Harrisburg topped Huron 27-8. ... Harrisburg has played in the Class 11AA semifinals in all five years the school has competed in the class. The Tigers won their first semifinal game in Class 11AA last year, beating Spearfish 61-7. They fell to Yankton 19-7 in 2015 and 27-0 in 2014 and lost to Pierre 45-13 in 2013. The winner of this contest will face either fifth-seeded Yankton or top-seeded Pierre in the state championship game on Nov. 10 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Mitchell projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Kiel Nelson, 11, 6-3, 195

FB: Carson Max, 11, 6-0, 195

RB: Drew Kitchens, 11, 5-6, 155

WR: Tate Larson, 12, 6-1, 180

WR: Miles Rolle, 12, 5-7, 155

TE: Zach Mohr, 11, 6-0, 205

T: Tegan Alm, 11, 6-7, 220

G: Lane Jorgensen, 12, 5-11, 225

C: Carter Max, 11, 5-11, 205

G: Gregory Guthrie, 12, 5-10, 230

T: Mitch Schladweiler, 11, 6-4, 280

Defense

DE: D.J. Krogman, 12, 6-0, 175

DT: Levi Winne, 11, 6-0, 195

DT: Gregory Guthrie, 12, 5-10, 230

DE: Dylan Krogman, 11, 6-1, 175

LB: Briggs Havlik, 12, 5-10, 165

LB: Carson Max, 11, 6-0, 195

LB: Max Schoenfelder, 11, 5-11, 195

LB: Logan Sparks, 11, 5-8, 150

DB: Jarod Uher, 12, 5-11, 155

DB: Jordan Dirkes, 12, 5-8, 145

DB: Austin Kerr, 10, 5-9, 160

Special teams:

K: Trevor Lambert, 10, 5-9, 175

P: Kiel Nelson, 11, 6-3, 195

LS: Reese Sievert, 11, 6-2, 220