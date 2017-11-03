Area nine-man teams seek championship berth

Defense leading KWL

Led by a stout defense, the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats just keep winning. KWL, which started the season 0-4, is now one win away from the Class 9AA state championship game after a 54-0 win over Rapid City Christian and a 30-6 upset over No. 2-seed Bon Homme in the quarterfinals.

Standing in the WiLdKats way from their first championship game appearance since 2011 is Irene-Wakonda. The No. 3-seed Eagles host the No. 7-seed WiLdKats at 7 p.m. today in Irene.

“They have an athletic quarterback and he pretty much does everything,” KWL head coach Dale Taylor said about Irene-Wakonda. “He ran every time except five times (last week) and he has a couple of good wide receivers.”

Taylor was talking about Irene-Wakonda standout Trey King, who has helped the Eagles to a 9-1 record. Irene-Wakonda powered past Parkston 35-12 in the first round and rallied past Garretson 42-28 in the quarterfinals. King rushed 25 times for 148 yards and went 17-of-27 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns against Garretson.

But King should have his hands full with KWL’s defense. The WiLdKats have only allowed six points in two postseason games, the fewest of any Class 9AA team.

Taylor pointed out his defense didn’t allow Bon Homme to score in two red zone trips in the third quarter and highlighted the importance of situational defense.

“We have to bend not break and we’ll have to contain King some,” Taylor said. “If we can keep the ball away from him, sustain some drives and take care of the football, we’ll be fine.”

Offensively, KWL will look to establish its rushing attack, but the WiLdKats had plenty of success throwing the ball in the victory over Bon Homme. Quarterback Dylan Mohnen went 5-of-10 passing for 86 yards and two touchdowns, as KWL racked up 143 yards on the ground last week.

“Traveling somewhere new is always tough. But the dimensions of the field are the same in Irene as they are in Kimball or White Lake,” Taylor said. “(The kids) are excited and they were excited last week, but we have to keep our heads.”

Gregory ready for rematch

Two of the state's top quarterbacks will clash again when No. 1-seed Gregory and No. 3-seed Miller/Highmore-Harrold play in the Class 9AA semifinal today in Gregory.

Gregory has won 22 games in a row with Andy McCance under center. The senior dual-threat quarterback leads the Gorilla offense, which is averaging 45 points per game.

After posting a season-low 24 points in last week’s 24-8 quarterfinal win over Wolsey-Wessington, Gregory head coach Brian Allmendinger said getting the Gorillas’ high-powered attack firing on all cylinders is an emphasis for his team.

“Every week we are trying to hit a big play,” Allmendinger said, who noted the windy conditions hampered his team’s offense against Wolsey-Wessington. “That’s been an area of focus going into this game.”

The two foes met three weeks ago in the regular season finale with Gregory earning a convincing 44-14 victory. But Allmendinger said the Rustler offense can strike in many different ways when quarterback Karst Hunter gets rolling.

“This time of year, you are who you are and you do what you do well,” Allmendinger said. “They are a very good football team. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the state and some good receivers around him.”

Allmendinger said the Rustlers like to run a lot read-option plays, allowing Hunter flexibility. On the season, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior has 869 rushing yards and passed for more than 1,600 yards.

“We’ll have to know our responsibilities and do our jobs defensively,” Allmendinger said. “We have to cover as best we can when they do throw it. They are a dangerous team.”

Gregory’s defense has held opponents to 16 points or less eight times this season and Allmendinger said the unit has tackled well in the postseason.

Gregory had to beat Wolsey-Wessington twice in one season and now it will look to hand Miller/Highmore-Harrold two losses. Allmendinger said beating an opponent twice in the same season is hard, but he added his team knows it is one win from returning to the DakotaDome.

“It’s a motivating factor,” Allmendinger said about beating the Rustlers twice. “We’re really close. We lost two semifinal games in 2012 and 2013. I don’t think there is a more sickening feeling than that. We’ll try and use that as motivation too.”

Sully Buttes poses tough test for Colome

The defending Class 9B state champion Colome Cowboys have rolled to the semifinals, picking up a 60-8 win over Sunshine Bible Academy in the first round and blanking Harding County 52-0 in the quarterfinal round.

However, the Cowboys (9-1) semifinal opponent -- Sully Buttes -- has been just as impressive. The Chargers (10-0) cruised past Hitchcock-Tulare 50-0 and Burke/South Central 56-0.

Colome and Sully Buttes will clash at 7 p.m. today in Onida.

“Their athleticism is unmatched,” Colome head coach Ben Connot said about Sully Buttes. “They have it all with size, speed and strength.”

Connot added Sully Buttes’ offensive and defensive lines will pose a challenge for his team.

“This game will come down to who can run the ball better,” Connot said. “We need to make sure we are beating them to the point of attack and controlling the line of scrimmage.”

The Cowboys are averaging 257 rushing yards, 320 yards of total offense and 46 points per game this season. Chase Dufek leads with 69 carries, 927 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Jackson Kinzer is Colome’s top receiving threat with 10 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Layton Thieman has completed 27 of 50 passes for 600 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception.

Connot said his team is full of confidence after earning two playoff wins and added the Cowboy defense will have to play its part for Colome to reach the DakotaDome.

“We learned that if everyone does their job correctly we can make plays happen,” Connot said. “We need our defense to fly around the field and play fast. If we can get them scrambling, we know we will have a chance to take the ball from them.”

Colome has allowed an average of 10.4 points per game, while Wyatt Cahoy leads the team with 52 tackles and Kolton Salonen has 45 tackles and six sacks.

“We know what is at stake,” Connot said. “There is that special buzz in the atmosphere that makes this experience so special.”