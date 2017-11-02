Twins’ Miguel Sano will have surgery to repair injured leg

Sano, 23, is scheduled to be operated on Nov. 13 in New York by Drs. William Ricci and Martin O’Malley. He was injured when he fouled a pitch off his left shin on Aug. 19, after which he made only three appearances as designated hitter.

He was left off the wild-card playoff roster before an 8-4 loss at Yankee Stadium. Sano hit .264 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs in 114 games.

Neither Twins chief of baseball operations Derek Falvey nor general manager Thad Levin were immediately available for comment.

Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 14, with the first full-squad spring training workout set for Feb. 19, the team announced Thursday.

The 2018 spring schedule features 33 games with a home opener exhibition game against the University of Minnesota scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Twins’ CenturyLink Sports Complex. The Twins will play home games against American League rivals Boston, St. Louis, Toronto and the New York Yankees, as well as the World Series champion Houston Astros.