Dodgers force Game 7 for winner-take-all

Seager's deep fly ball to right field allowed Chase Utley to scamper home for the go-ahead run, igniting the sold-out crowd of 54,128.

Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson hit a solo, 373-foot blast at the bottom of the seventh to provide the home team with an insurance run and reliever Kenley Jansen came in during the eighth inning for a drama-free six-out save.

It will be the first ever Game Seven played at Dodger Stadium and will either see the hosts win their first title since 1988 or the Astros bag a first ever in their 55-year history.