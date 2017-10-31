Search
    Dodgers force Game 7 for winner-take-all

    By Sports Xchange on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:57 p.m.
    Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the 7th inning in Game Six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    LOS ANGELES - - Corey Seager's sixth inning sacrifice fly helped the Los Angeles Dodgers squeak out a 3-1 come-from-behind victory on Tuesday over the Houston Astros and force a winner-take-all World Series Game Seven on Wednesday.

    Seager's deep fly ball to right field allowed Chase Utley to scamper home for the go-ahead run, igniting the sold-out crowd of 54,128.

    Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson hit a solo, 373-foot blast at the bottom of the seventh to provide the home team with an insurance run and reliever Kenley Jansen came in during the eighth inning for a drama-free six-out save.

    It will be the first ever Game Seven played at Dodger Stadium and will either see the hosts win their first title since 1988 or the Astros bag a first ever in their 55-year history.

