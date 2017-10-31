DWU men race past Jimmies

"We kind of started watching the scoreboard and our defense and our offense just wasn't moving the way it should have been," DWU senior center Jason Spicer said. "They made it a game and credit to them."

DWU (2-0) appeared to be on cruise control and stretched its lead to 82-48 with 9 minutes and 9 seconds left. But the Jimmies (4-1) kept DWU without a field goal for the remainder of the game.

"We got pretty stagnant on offense and then we got stagnant on defense," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "That kind of stuff can't happen and our team will get better from it. We are going to take that and learn from it as it goes."

While the Tigers went cold, the scrappy Jimmies chipped away at the lead. They cut it to 12 on two separate times, but the margin built by DWU was enough to secure the win.

"We are just morphing into kind of what we can be," Spicer said. "We can be really good, but as you can see, there's some spells we've got to get rid of and work on."

It wasn't all bad for DWU. Spicer filled the stat sheet with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Ty Hoglund added 22 points and six assists. Trae Vandeberg chipped in 19 points and nine assists. Nygel Drury had 13 points.

The Tigers also defended the Jimmies at a high level early. The Jimmies entered the game averaging 117 points per game but were held to just 35 points in the first half. DWU held Jamestown guard and Augustana University transfer Ben Weisbeck to two points. He entered the game averaging 21 points per game.

"I liked our defense," Wilber said. "I thought they missed some shots that that team is capable of making, but I thought we did a good job defensively."

The Tigers will play Presentation College and Dakota State in the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

No. 10 DWU men 95, Jamestown 80

Jamestown (4-1): Kevin Oberweiser 2-10 4-4 9, Ben Weisbeck 1-3 0-0 2, Jon Purinton 7-16 4-4 18, Sam Johnson 1-6 2-2 5, Leighton Sampson 9-18 0-1 18, Christian Kvilvang 0-1 1-2 1, Jack Talley 1-3 0-0 3, Isaiah Dobson 7-11 2-2 19, Brady Birch 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 30-71 14-17 80.

Dakota Wesleyan (2-0): Trae Vandeberg 6-14 5-6 19, Nygel Drury 5-11 1-2 13, Tyson Smiley 3-4 2-4 8, Ty Hoglund 6-14 7-10 22, Jason Spicer 9-12 6-7 25, Nate Davis 1-1 2-4 5, Collin Kramer 1-2 0-0 3, Zachery Treiber 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel McCloud 0-0 0-0 0, Kellen Barden 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 23-33 95.

Halftime: DWU 52-35. 3-point field goals: UJ 6-20 (Oberweiser 1-8, Purinton 0-2, Johnson 1-3, Kvilvang 0-1, Talley 1-1, Dobson 3-5); DWU 10-26 (Vandeberg 2-5, Drury 2-7, Hoglund 3-9, Spicer 1-1, Davis 1-1, Kramer 1-2, Barden 0-1). Rebounds: UJ 31 (Johnson 7); DWU 38 (Vandeberg 9). Assists: 11 (Oberweiser 3); DWU 20 (Hoglund 6). Steals: UJ 2 (Johnson 1, Dobson 1); DWU 4 (Hoglund 2). Blocked shots: UJ 3 (Sampson 2); DWU 1 (Drury 1). Total fouls: UJ 26; DWU 18. Turnovers: UJ 7; DWU 8.