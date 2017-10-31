Tiger women roll Jimmies

Five DWU players scored in double figures with Ashley Bray leading the way with 18 points. Amber Bray recorded 15 points, Jessica Mieras added 13 points off the bench, Chesney Nagel finished with 12 points and Kynedi Cheeseman chipped in 11 points.

“It was the first game of the season and we had to figure out where we need to be on the floor,” Christensen said about his team’s slow start. “I thought our kids responded well and we scored 25 points off turnovers, which is pretty good.”

DWU’s defense put the pressure on the rest of contest as the Tigers outscored Jamestown in every quarter, building a 22-point lead early in the fourth. Jamestown was able to chip the lead down to single digits with about 5 minutes remaining in the game, but couldn’t make it a one-score game.

“They hit a three, a three and then scored on turnover so they went on a quick 8-0 run,” Christensen said about the fourth quarter. “The biggest thing there is most of the time I’d call a timeout in that situation, but I wanted to see how our kids would respond. I saw some good things there.”

Using their size advantage, DWU dominated the rebounding battle 38-22, including 11 offensive rebounds by the Tigers. The Jimmies (2-1) were led by McKayla Orr, who scored 14 points, and Bryn Woodside, who finished with 12 points, five assists and five rebounds.

“They have such a nice team, such a nice collection of kids and they play hard,” Jamestown head coach Greg Ulland said about DWU. “When you make a mistake, they make you pay. They played hard for 40 minutes and they wanted it.”

DWU plays Presentation College at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Bryn Woodside 3-14 4-4 12, McKayla Orr 5-9 1-3 14, Jenna Doyle 2-5 0-2 4, Paige Emmel 3-8 2-3 10, Jory Mullen 1-2 0-0 2, Mya Buffetta 0-0 0-0 0, Allison Jablonsky 2-9 3-4 7, Lissy McCulloch 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Stoehr 2-2 0-0 5, Mackensi Higlin 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Marina Nowak 3-5 2-2 8, Mercedes Baumgartner 2-2 0-0 6, Mackenzie Sparby 0-0 0-0 0, Courtney Mosloski 0-0 1-2 1, TOTALS: 23-59 13-20 69Rylie Osthus 2-3 2-4 6, Ashley Bray 7-12 2-2 18, Kynedi Cheeseman 4-11 1-1 11, Chesney Nagel 3-4 5-6 12, Amber Bray 3-6 8-8 15, Sam Schuh 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Mathews 1-3, 2-2 5, Makaela Karst 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey Hale 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Carr 3-8 1-1 7, Mikaela Stofferahn 0-0 0-0 0, Jessica Mieras 6-9 1-2 13, Meghan Travis 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS: 29-56 22-26 87J: 10-30 (Orr 3-6, Woodside 2-7, Emmel 2-6, Baumgartner 2-2, Stoehr 1-1, Jablonsky 0-6, Schmidt 0-1), DWU: 7-21 (Ashley Bray 2-4, Cheeseman 2-7, Nagel 1-2, Amber Bray 1-3, Mathews 1-3, Carr 0-2);: J: 22 (Emmel 5), DWU: 38 (Nagel 7, Amber Bray 7);: J: 14 (Woodside 5), DWU: 20 (Osthus 5);: J: 8 (Woodside 4), DWU 5 (Chesseman 2);: J: 2 (Doyle 1, Joblonsky 1), DWU: 2 (Karst 1, Osthus 1): J: 14, DWU: 15;: J: 22, DWU: 21;: J: (Orr), DWU: (none).: 1,319.