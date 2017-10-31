Last month, the Branson school said it would forfeit athletic contests if the opposing teams had players kneeling or disrespecting the national anthem. The College of the Ozarks wanted to implement the same rule during the annual national tournament each March and for the NAIA to adopt an association-wide rule that required athletes to stand for the national anthem.

The NAIA said no. And good for the NAIA. Regardless of what your beliefs are on the national anthem and protesting it, one school shouldn't dictate the rules to the nearly 250 NAIA institutions. This is a College of the Ozarks problem and not a problem for the other NAIA schools to solve.

Now it's worth noting the College of Ozarks is a different kind of college. Tuition isn't charged at "Hard Work U" and instead students work 15 hours a week on-campus. There's a strict honor code on campus. It's a private, Christian college and at the end of the day, Ozarks can do what Ozarks wants.

By all accounts, Dakota Wesleyan University fans and others have had a good time in Branson with the school as hosts, so it's too bad there is going to be a change from that standpoint.

So the attention now turns to someone else hosting the tournament. Considering it's a week-long event and includes 32 teams staying for roughly four to five nights, there will certainly be other communities that will want the tournament that the school in Missouri didn't want anymore.

For those wondering, Mitchell and the Corn Palace are possible hosts but only if the NAIA is willing to budge on its seating capacity requirement. The NAIA seeks an arena with at least 3,500 seats and the Corn Palace seats about 3,200 for basketball. Mitchell probably can accommodate the hotel rooms, locker rooms and hospitality requirements needed to put on the tournament.

A more likely area host is Sioux Falls. KWSN Radio reported Friday that Sioux Falls Sports Authority Executive Director Bryan Miller said they'd take a look at hosting the tournament at one of the facilities in the city. Miller said his group was already preparing to bid on future NAIA tournaments before the announcement of the move.

The list of venues points to the Sanford Pentagon, the state-of-the-art 3,200-seat facility which is already hosting the NCAA Division II men's and women's Elite Eight next March. It's logistically possible but the NAIA might scoff at using the same building as the NCAA and again, it's on the smaller side.

Forty-six of the 140-plus NAIA Division II schools are located within a state or two of South Dakota, which makes this part of the country a smart place to leave the tournament. South Dakota surely has a couple of places that would welcome the event, even if college in Branson doesn't want it.