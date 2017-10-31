UPDATE: NCAA denies BHSU, SMSU women basketball exhibition benefit in Chamberlain
(Update: Chamberlain Activities Director Todd Palmer announced Tuesday that the NCAA denied the approval of the contest and the game has been canceled.)
CHAMBERLAIN— The Black Hills State University women's basketball team will face Southwest Minnesota State in a Disaster Relief Exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at the Chamberlain Armory.
The contest will take place after Chamberlain Middle School games with admission to game costing $1 plus a free will donation. All proceeds will be donated to the California Fire Relief Fund, according to Chamberlain Activities Director Todd Palmer.