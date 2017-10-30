Area playoff volleyball roundup: Highlanders move past Jaguars

Taylor Gall had 14 kills and 20 digs for a double-double to lead Scotland, while Kennedy Bietz added eight kills, 15 digs and five aces. Taylor Bietz recorded 31 assists, 11 digs, two aces and one kill and Grace Fryda had 14 digs and five aces.

For Corsica-Stickney, Courtney Menning led with nine kills, six digs, one block and one ace. Alissa Kuyper had 20 digs and one block, Bridget Burke added 20 digs, six assists and one block and Kassidy Clark finished with seven digs and four assists.

Scotland (6-23) plays Burke/South Central at 7 p.m. today in Burke. Corsica-Stickney ends its season at 5-22.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 3, Marty 0

TRIPP — Brianna Stoebner recorded nine kills and four digs and Tripp-Delmont/Armour eliminated Marty 3-0 in a Region 6B volleyball match on Monday in Tripp. Set scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-7.

Matti Reiner finished with three kills, seven digs, one block and seven aces, while Erica Koster added two kills, 17 assists, five digs and five aces.

TDA (7-18) faces Kimball/White Lake at 7 p.m. today in Kimball, while Marty ends its season at 4-15.

Howard 3, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

HOWARD — Howard cruised past Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3-0 in a first-round Region 4B volleyball match on Monday in Howard. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10 and 25-13.

Citori Rentz led the Tigers with 21 kills and eight assists, while Hilary Albrecht had 10 kills, Cailey Hinker added 21 digs, Kiara Glanzer finished with 23 assists, Austyn Smit had three aces and Audrey Ruml had 19 digs. For ORR, Victoria Malisch had five kills and 11 digs, while Khloe tieman had two kills, one ace and 11 assists.

Howard (10-15) faces Hanson at 6:30 today in Madison. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland ends its season at 2-22.

Winner 3, St. Francis Indian 0

WINNER — Morgan Hammerbeck recorded 12 kills, 11 digs and one ace as Winner topped St. Francis Indian 25-5, 25-7 and 25-9 in a Region 7A volleyball match on Monday in Winner.

Abby Marts added eight kills, eight digs and two aces, Gracie Littau had 18 assists and eight digs and Alexis Richey finished with eight digs and five aces.

Winner (20-9) plays Little Wound at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 in Region 7A semifinal in Pine Ridge. St. Francis Indian ends its season at 4-23.

Other area scores

Dell Rapids St. Mary 3, Mitchell Christian 0 in Dell Rapids: Dell Rapids St. Mary swept Mitchell Christian 27-25, 25-23 and 25-23 in Region 4B high school volleyball action on Monday in Dell Rapids. Dell Rapids St. Mary (11-18) plays Chester Area at 5 p.m. today in Madison. Mitchell Christian finishes the season 4-21.

Castlewood 3, Wessington Springs 1 in De Smet: The season came to an end for the Spartans in the opening round of the Region 3B playoffs Monday, with Castlewood winning 25-20, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-19. Castlewood (9-13) plays Arlington at 6 p.m. today in Arlington. Wessington Springs finishes its season at 7-20.

Lyman 3, Jones County 1 in Presho: The Raiders earned the home win 24-26, 25-8, 25-17 and 25-18 in Region 7B prep volleyball action on Monday in Presho. Lyman (11-19) faces Kadoka Area at 6:30 p.m. today in Kadoka. Jones County ends its season at 6-19.

Monday's Statewide Scores

Region 7A

First Round

Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 12-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-13

Little Wound def. Todd County, 25-18, 25-23, 13-25, 25-22

Winner def. St. Francis Indian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-9

Region 2B

First Round

Eureka/Bowdle def. Edmunds Central, 25-21, 12-25, 25-18, 25-1

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-9

Region 3B

First Round

Castlewood def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19

James Valley Christian def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-3, 25-13

Lake Preston def. Estelline, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

Region 4B

First Round

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Mitchell Christian, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23

Howard def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13

Region 5B

First Round

Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-8, 25-22

Region 6B

First Round

Scotland def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-18, 25-10, 25-27, 25-13

Region 7B

First Round

Bison def. Takini, 25-5, 25-10, 25-14

Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-6, 25-10, 25-11

Lower Brule def. Oelrichs, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Lyman def. Jones County, 24-26, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18

White River def. Crazy Horse, 25-4, 25-7, 25-11