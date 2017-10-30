Tiger women ready for tough first test

"I'm glad we are playing at the Corn Palace," DWU head coach Jason Christensen said about the matchup. "Jamestown is a very good team and they are picked to win their conference. This will be their fourth game and it'll be our first. That's a concern of mine, but I'm glad it's here."

The Jimmies won two games against the University of Manitoba to start the season and dropped a 74-69 exhibition against Division II University of Mary on Saturday in Jamestown.

Jamestown reached the national tournament quarterfinals last year and return nine players from that team, including seniors Paige Emmel, McKayla Orr and Bryn Woodside.

Emmel, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 6.5 points per game last coming off the bench but leads the team with 34 points this season. Orr and Woodside are both returning starting guards and both averaged more than 8.5 points per game last year.

"We really need to make sure we shut down their key players," DWU senior Amber Bray said about Jamestown. "It's nice to have our first game at home with everybody there supporting us."

Bray, Ashley Bray, Rylie Osthus and Chesney Nagel are all returning starters for DWU along with bench players Sarah Carr and Kynedi Cheesemen. The Tigers have spent most of their preseason working on defense and Nagel said DWU's defense will need to play at a high level against the Jimmies.

"Being back at the Corn Palace, we'll be really excited to get after it," Nagel said. "That'll help us."

Christensen said starting the season with a top-10 matchup adds excitement for fans, but he noted his team will be tested plenty early in the season starting with Jamestown. The Tigers will face Division II foe Northern State Nov. 7, Friends University (Kan.) Nov. 11 and GPAC favorite Concordia on Nov. 18.

"Our November schedule is tough," Christensen said. "If you want to get better, you have to play good competition."