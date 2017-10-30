Teague, Towns help Timberwolves tame Heat

Teague's two free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining gave the Timberwolves (4-3) their final margin. Dion Waiters' game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

The Timberwolves took the lead for good to start the overtime with six unanswered points behind Karl-Anthony Towns' 3-pointer and Teague's jumper for a 116-110 lead.

Miami (2-4) cut the lead to 121-119 on Waiters' layup with 28 seconds left. Jimmy Butler's layup with 9.9 seconds left increased Minnesota's lead to 123-119 but Waiters responded with a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 22 points and Towns scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Butler also finished in double figures with 16 points.

Waiters scored a game-high 33 points to lead Miami.

His layup in the final seconds in the fourth quarter tied the game at 110-110. Towns' game-winning 3-point attempt from the corner failed to hit the rim, sending the game into overtime.

Miami rallied from a late six-point deficit as Waiters' two free throws with 31 seconds left cut Minnesota's lead to 110-108.

The Timberwolves had taken a 99-93 lead midway through the fourth quarter after a 9-0 run was capped by Teague's floating jumper.

Kelly Olynyk finished with 23 points and Goran Dragic scored 18 points for the Heat, who lost their third straight. Bam Adebayo had his first career double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

NOTES: C Karl-Anthony Towns has recorded a double-double in six of the Timberwolves' seven games. The only game in which Towns didn't end with a double-double was his 28-point, seven-rebound performance against Indiana on Oct. 24. ... The Timberwolves have allowed 60-plus first-half points in three of their last four games. Their only sub-60 point defensive outing during the stretch was a 59-point performance against Oklahoma City on Saturday. ... C Hassan Whiteside missed his fifth consecutive game because of a left knee bruise he sustained in the Heat's season opener against Orlando Oct. 18. The absence is Whiteside's longest since he missed six consecutive games in the 2015-16 season. ... F Okaro White played his longest stretch of the season and finished with seven points in 16 minutes. White's only other appearance lasted 18 seconds against San Antonio Oct 25.