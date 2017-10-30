Search
    Tiger Woods announces he'll return to golf next month in Bahamas

    By The Sports Xchange Today at 4:33 p.m.
    Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

    Tiger Woods announed on Monday that he will make his return at the Nov. 30–Dec. 3 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas after nine months away from competitive golf.

    “I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” tournament host and 14-time major champion Woods said in a statement.

    "Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field...”

    The 41-year-old American has only played six competitive rounds in the past two years while trying to recover from multiple back surgeries. 

