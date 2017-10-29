The overflow crowd brought a smile to coach Bruce Boudreau's face.

"I love it when there's a lot of people watching hockey," he said. "Especially when football is on."

The Wild's 2-1 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, Oct. 28, at the Xcel Energy Center was their second win in a row, lifting their record to 4-3-2 and—at least for now—righting the ship after a sluggish start. The team is focused on not losing momentum.

But Sunday was reserved mostly for having fun for the fans.

"Usually the day after a (game), there's not much going on anyway," Boudreau said. "The one thing we talked about is, there's 2,000 people here, (so) you can't go out there and just dog it. You've got to be professional, and they were. I thought they did a great job interacting with the fans and trying to do what they were doing here."

After opening the practice with routine drills, the Wild closed the workout with a couple of intrasquad competitions that got people in the arena on their feet.

"We wanted to make it a little fun so there was a little bit of entertainment for the people who came to see us," Boudreau said. "In the end, all athletes are very competitive. You put them in 1-on-1 situations with anything, playing anything, whether it's cards, checkers, anything, they do whatever it takes to win."

As the 30-minute practice ended, Wild players were mobbed by fans. Some fans crowded the exits to the arena with hopes of catching a glimpse of their favorite players

"Yeah, it's fun," veteran forward Matt Cullen said. "As guys that have gone through the youth ranks and are now here in the NHL, it brings back a lot of memories for all of us, to be here in a rink where there's a bunch of kids. We all enjoy it. We all remember our roots. It's cool for us."

"I had no idea how the turnout would be; it kind of blew my expectations out of the water," forward Mike Reilly added. "You know, obviously Minnesota's crazy about hockey, so I'm not really surprised. ... There's so many little kids out there that are kind of looking up to us and being role models, so it's special. ... I'm glad they came out."

Paternit

PATERNITY LEAVE

Jason Zucker wasn't at Sunday's practice, but he had a good excuse, taking a couple of days off after the birth of his son, Hendrix.

"We thought, 'OK. She's still in the hospital. She gets out today,' " Boudreau said. "We're not the kind of mean guys that we're not going to let (him) be with (his) wife (and newborn)."

BRIEFLY

Joel Eriksson Ek, Luke Kunin and Zack Mitchell were sent down after Saturday's game. At least two of them are expected to be called back up before Tuesday's home game against Winnipeg.