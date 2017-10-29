Rose fired a 5-under 67 in the windblown final round at Sheshan International Golf Club and wound up winning the $9.75 million tournament by two shots with a total of 14-under 274—matching the third-best comeback victory in PGA Tour history.

Rose, the Rio Olympics gold medal winner, had three bogeys and three birdies on the front nine but shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine for the two-stroke victory over Americans Brooks Koepka (71) and Johnson, and Sweden's Henrik Stenson (70).

At one point in the round, Rose trailed Johnson by six shots with nine holes remaining after bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9.

"It's unbelievable," Rose said. "We all know the position DJ was in, and I think today was the kind of day that the leader probably didn't want. Well, you want a six-shot lead any time, but this is the kind of day where that kind of swing is possible."

Rose took the lead with a birdie on the reachable par-4 16th and then hit within three feet on the par-3 17th.

"This is really, really satisfying," said the 37-year-old Rose, who pocketed $1.66 million. "I've won every year since 2010 and I was very aware that that was kind of slipping away from me this year. I certainly left it late but to win a WGC is just amazing, obviously. They count for so much."

The eight-stroke come-from-behind victory sets a personal best for Rose, a tournament best and a WGC record.

The win is Rose's eighth on the PGA Tour and first since winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2015. Since then, Rose had five runner-up finishes, including his memorable second-place finish to Sergio Garcia at the Masters this year.

Johnson, who was going for his third WGC title of the year, matched the PGA Tour record for largest blown lead in a final round, including Greg Norman famously losing a six-shot lead in the 1996 Masters.

Johnson made 22 birdies through 54 holes but did not make one in the final round that included five bogeys. The 77 was his worst closing round with the lead since an 82 at Pebble Beach in the 2010 U.S. Open.

"I just could never get anything going and didn't hole any putts," Johnson said. "It was pretty simple."

Phil Mickelson matched Rose's 67 for the low final round of the day, moving into a tie for 15th at 4 under.

Australia's Jason Day (68) tied for 11th at 5 under and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (72) of Japan tied for 50th at 4 over.