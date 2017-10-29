Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bulldogs to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Winter Pigskin Classic

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 8:11 p.m.

    The Dakota Bulldogs amateur football team will open its second season in style, competing in the Southern Plains Football League Winter Pigskin Classic on Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    All 10 SPFL teams will play one game with the Bulldogs taking on the North Iowa Bucks in the third game at 2 p.m. The Albert Lea Grizzlies faces the Tri-State Buffalos in the first game at 9 a.m., followed by Med City Freeze against the South Central Hawgs at 11:30 a.m. After the Bulldogs' game, Southeast Minnesota Warhawks take on the Buffalo Ridge Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. and the Midwest Rampage will play the Watertown Rebels at 7 p.m.

    The Bulldogs went 2-7 in their inaugural season last year.

    For more information or for tickets to the event, visit www.myspfl.com.

    Explore related topics:sportsDakota Bulldogsfootball
    Advertisement
    randomness