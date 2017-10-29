Bulldogs to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Winter Pigskin Classic
The Dakota Bulldogs amateur football team will open its second season in style, competing in the Southern Plains Football League Winter Pigskin Classic on Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
All 10 SPFL teams will play one game with the Bulldogs taking on the North Iowa Bucks in the third game at 2 p.m. The Albert Lea Grizzlies faces the Tri-State Buffalos in the first game at 9 a.m., followed by Med City Freeze against the South Central Hawgs at 11:30 a.m. After the Bulldogs' game, Southeast Minnesota Warhawks take on the Buffalo Ridge Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. and the Midwest Rampage will play the Watertown Rebels at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs went 2-7 in their inaugural season last year.
For more information or for tickets to the event, visit www.myspfl.com.