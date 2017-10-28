WILD NOTEBOOK: Moorhead's Cullen gets another ring

That means the former Moorhead Spuds star wasn’t there to receive his Stanley Cup ring. Luckily for him, the Penguins brought it along for the road trip to the Twin Cities and gave it to him after their Saturday morning skate on Oct. 28.

“It’s pretty cool to get a Stanley Cup ring,” said Cullen, who has three of them to his name. “It’s always special. It never loses its excitement.”

Cullen, 40, also won the Stanley Cup in 2006, as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, and in 2016 with the Penguins.

Cullen contemplated retirement this summer before signing with his home-state team in August. He’s played in more than 1,300 NHL games after a standout career at St. Cloud State.

Zucker hopes newborn son brings him some luck

Less than 24 hours after Jason Zucker and his wife, Carly, welcomed the couple’s first child, Hendrix, into the world, the 25-year-old Wild winger was back at work.

He participated in morning skate ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Penguins before hustling back to the hospital to spend a few hours with his family.

“Yeah, I’ll stop by the hospital for a little bit and see him and hang out,” Zucker said. “Hopefully he gives me some luck tonight.”

Zucker said the couple had the name Hendrix picked out for a while. “It’s a name that both of us loved,” Zucker explained. “It’s a bit unique and also not one he’s going to hate us for in 20 years.”

While the pregnancy and delivery was a whirlwind, Zucker said it was better than he could have ever imagined. He added that Carly is doing well and that it was great that his stepdaughter, Sophia, was also able to share the moment with the family.

“It was a cool moment to see them together and have her hold him,” Zucker said. “She was super excited. She went down to the gift shop and bought him a stuffed animal immediately. It was really cute.”

Zucker said the Wild have been extremely supportive.

“All the guys have been awesome with sending me messages and wishing me luck and making sure that Carly is feeling good,” Zucker said. “It just shows the character of everyone in this locker room. They have all been really great about it.”

Some of the fathers in the locker room even offered some advice to sleep as much as possible. “Yeah,” Zucker said with a laugh. “That was the No. 1 thing I heard.”

Zucker said the couple already has Hendrix’s room set up at home. They hope he will be released from the hospital within the next couple of days.

Best friends forever

Wild winger Chris Stewart and Penguins winger Ryan Reaves are best friends off the ice.

That said, both players agree that none of that matters on it.

“We always say the friendship goes on hold for three hours on the ice,” Reaves said with a smirk. “We resume it as soon as the game is over.”

As big-bodied players who are unafraid to drop the gloves at a moment’s notice, the best friends still haven’t gone toe-to-toe with each other.

“I’m not going to say I’m going out there just to fight him,” Reaves added. “We almost did last year in the playoffs. We were very close.”

As for who would win the fight, it would almost surely be the first person to land a clean shot.

“I think it would be an absolute war,” Reaves said. “He’s a tough guy. He knows how to chuck ’em.”