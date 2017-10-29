Barr hit Rodgers on Oct. 15, resulting in Rodgers suffering a broken collarbone that could end his season. In an interview on the TBS show "Conan'' that aired Thursday, Oct. 26, Rodgers had told host Conan O'Brien that Barr gave him the "finger (and) 'suck-it' sign," when he was leaving the field following the injury.

Barr took to Twitter on Saturday to say Rodgers isn't telling the full story, and that the quarterback cursed at him before he responded.

"This guy got y'all fooled, man," Barr wrote while in London preparing for Sunday's game against Cleveland at Twickenham Stadium. "After the play I go back to the huddle, don't even look or say a word to him. Once he gets up I'm waiting for the play call, and hear someone shouting all kinds of profanities.

"I look over and it's (Rodgers) calling me all kinds of names, F you this F you that as he's walking off the field. So naturally I responded. I don't care if you Aaron Rodgers or Mr. Rodgers, if you say something like that you're gonna get a response from me."

Barr then took a shot at Rodgers for having said what he did on a talk show.

"I could go on a talk show every weekend and complain about the 'disrespectful' things players say or do," Barr wrote. "If he takes the lick and keeps it pushing, we aren't STILL talking about this. Get over it. #13days later."

Barr hit Rodgers in the first quarter of a 23-10 win after he rolled out and threw what was an incompletion. There was no penalty called and Barr was not disciplined by the NFL.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy claimed the day after the game it "was an illegal act." Barr said later that week, "By no means was I trying to take out Aaron Rodgers." He then said he had the "utmost respect for him."

The matter seemed over until Rodgers went on "Conan." He also said about Barr then, "There's no respect anymore."

The Vikings play at Green Bay on Dec. 23. Rodgers would be eligible to come off injured reserve by that game if his injury heals.