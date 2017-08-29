Ethan/Parkston girls win MCM Invite

Individually, Deubrook Area's Josie Olsen won the title with a time of 19 minutes, 36 seconds, while Winner Area's Sidda Schuyler placed second (19:47) and E/P's Lindsey Roth and Adaya Plastow finished fourth (20:44) and fifth (20:58), respectively.

In the boys race, West Central won the team title with eight points, while Burke/South Central took second (25) and E/P finished third (44).

West Central's Braden Peters placed first with a time of 16:07, while B/SC's Kray Person took second (16:34). Freeman Academy's Thaniel Schroeder finished third (16:45) and Mitchell Christian's Alec Nelson placed sixth (17:52).

MCM Invitational

Tuesday in Salem

Boys team scores: 1. West Central, 8; 2. Burke/South Central, 25; 3. Ethan/Parkston, 44; 4. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 47; 5. Winner Area, 66; 6. Bon Homme, 73; 7. Dell Rapids St. Mary's, 79; 8. Dell Rapids, 86; 9. De Smet, 88; 10. Flandreau Indian, 88; 11. Flandreau, 106; 12. Mitchell Christian, 107; 13. Viborg-Hurley, 110; 14. McCrossan, 128; 15. McCook Central/Montrose, 128; 16. Garretson, 148; 17. Chamberlain, 158; 18. Parker, 211.

Boys individual results: 1. Braden Peters, WC, 16:07; 2. Kray Person, B/SC, 16:34; 3. Thaniel Schroeder, Freeman Academy, 16:45; 4. Carter Ulrich, WC, 17:29; 5. Caden Ideker, WC, 17:39; 6. Alec Nelson, MC, 17:52; 7. Austin Bartelt, E/P, 17:55; 8. Jackson Liewer, B/SC, 17:57; 9. Tate Tieszen, Canistota, 17:58; 10. Kade Watson, Winner Area, 18:23; 11. Connor Libis, DR SM, 18:25; 12. Tanner Hohn, E/P, 18:29; 13. Jacob Vogel, DR SM, 18:35; 14. Baylor Beck, De Smet, 18:38; 15. Canyon Lowman, DR, 18:40.

Girls team scores: 1. Ethan/Parkston, 20; 2. Winner Area, 25; 3. Flandreau, 28; 4. Deubrook Area, 31; 5. Dell Rapids, 38; 6. Burke/South Central, 72; 7. Canistota, 89; 8. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 91; 9. De Smet, 93; 10. Howard, 96; 11. West Central, 105; 12. Chamberlain, 117; 13. Viborg-Hurley, 126; 14. McCook Central/Montrose, 145; 15. Bon Homme, 157.

Girls individual results: 1. Josie Olsen, DA, 19:36; 2. Sidda Schuyler, Winner Area, 19:47; 3. Madeline Hursey, F, 20:23; 4. Lindsey Roth, E/P, 20:44; 5. Adaya Plastow, E/P, 20:58; 6. Andrea Vandermeer, DA, 21:04; 7. Shaylee Hoff, DR, 21:08; 8. Jaclyn Laprath, Winner Area, 21:18; 9. Kara Roshone, Canistota, 21:40; 10. Aspen Hansen, DR, 21:57; 11. Maelie Culbert, E/P, 22:05; 12. Elizabeth Hursey, F, 22:10; 13. Hannah Parsley, F, 21:11; 14. Lexy Leischner, E/P, 22:13.40; 15. Aryn Meiners, Winner Area, 22:13.88.